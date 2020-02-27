Lizzie McGuire Fans Aren't Too Happy With Revival Setbacks

Lizzie McGuire fans are absolutely up in arms about the way the revival is looking at the moment. They have gotten the show trending on Twitter after a giant Variety report surfaced today around the show. In the piece, Terri Minsky gave her first public explanation of what exactly happened with the revival. She’s very proud of the first two episodes, but also realizes that her vision wasn’t going to be a fit with the direction that Disney wanted to go with the show. It seems as though the showrunner’s departure was enough to really throw a wrench in the plans for the series for a second. Social media really kicked into high-gear when series star Hilary Duff shared a headline about Love, Simon’s series getting moved to Hulu because the content wasn’t “family-friendly” enough with the comment of “sounds familiar.”

“I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky explained. “Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally, I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

“We paused production on Lizzie McGuire a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative re-development,” A Disney spokesperson said to Variety in a statement. “Our goal is to resume production and to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too.”

Duff previously spoke highly of the show’s themes. She began, “Lizzie is turning 30, and for me, you know she was everybody's best friend, and she was there for such pivotal moments in their pre-teen life, and entering your 30s is an extremely big deal and I think it's just the right time for her to step back in and to have her go along with you in your 30s. All of the fun times and all of the big monumental moments and all of the challenges you are faced with. I just thought that there was such opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again."

"Her career at the start of the show is an apprentice to a fancy New York decorator," she offered. "You know we toyed around with her being like a fashion designer because obviously that was a big part of the show and I'm like 'I think that's too obvious you know', so she has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool but she still hasn't totally found her way and that's going to be a part of the journey."

