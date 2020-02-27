Lizzie McGuire Fans Aren’t Too Happy With Revival Setbacks

Lizzie McGuire fans are absolutely up in arms about the way the revival is looking at the moment. They have gotten the show trending on Twitter after a giant Variety report surfaced today around the show. In the piece, Terri Minsky gave her first public explanation of what exactly happened with the revival. She’s very proud of the first two episodes, but also realizes that her vision wasn’t going to be a fit with the direction that Disney wanted to go with the show. It seems as though the showrunner’s departure was enough to really throw a wrench in the plans for the series for a second. Social media really kicked into high-gear when series star Hilary Duff shared a headline about Love, Simon’s series getting moved to Hulu because the content wasn’t “family-friendly” enough with the comment of “sounds familiar.”

“I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky explained. “Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally, I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We paused production on Lizzie McGuire a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative re-development,” A Disney spokesperson said to Variety in a statement. “Our goal is to resume production and to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too.”

Duff previously spoke highly of the show’s themes. She began, “Lizzie is turning 30, and for me, you know she was everybody’s best friend, and she was there for such pivotal moments in their pre-teen life, and entering your 30s is an extremely big deal and I think it’s just the right time for her to step back in and to have her go along with you in your 30s. All of the fun times and all of the big monumental moments and all of the challenges you are faced with. I just thought that there was such opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again.”

“Her career at the start of the show is an apprentice to a fancy New York decorator,” she offered. “You know we toyed around with her being like a fashion designer because obviously that was a big part of the show and I’m like ‘I think that’s too obvious you know’, so she has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool but she still hasn’t totally found her way and that’s going to be a part of the journey.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Nobody asked for this

if this is @HilaryDuff trying to say disney+ wants to ‘pg’ the new lizzie mcguire series – let me just say no one is here for that. we want grown up lizzie and everything 30 year old lizzie has to deal with and her living in this modern, not pg, world. bring back terri minsky. pic.twitter.com/TB7yYE63We — Reza Nosrati (@rezanosrati) February 26, 2020

Parental controls anyone?

The audience target for Lizzie mcguire are adults now… and on a platform with parental controls… what’s the issue here — jamari (@JamariWrites) February 26, 2020

We were all rooting for you

Rest In Peace to the Lizzie McGuire Reboot. At least give us the two episodes that are already done before you stopped. This was literally THE MOST TWEETED/ANTICIPATED show on Disney+.. pic.twitter.com/JwXvtkKPbx — Francis Dominic✨ (@francisdominiic) February 27, 2020

Bigger questions about Disney+

Disney+ have some serious branding issues. The service is either for literal children or nerd adults. They want to cancel/revise the Lizzie Mcguire reboot because it’s not kid friendly enough? Bitch we’re all in our 20’s / 30’s now we want her Sex In The City not Raven’s Home. pic.twitter.com/7VFCvLIFua — LC (@ITSLEEC) February 26, 2020

What a grudge

disney intentionally ruined the lizzie mcguire reboot and I absolutely hate them for it and I will not shut up about this until they make it right — hannah (@robinscoopsahoy) February 27, 2020

Let the fans decide!