Lizzie McGuire Showrunner Would "Love" to See Revival Moved to Hulu

Earlier this week it was announced that the Disney+ Love, Simon television series would be moving to Hulu reportedly because theme explored in the series weren't "family-friendly". Now, in the face of the behind-the-scenes drama around another Disney+ series, the much-anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival, series creator and showrunner Terri Minsky says she'd love to see the Lizzie move to Hulu.

"I am so proud of the two episodes we did," Minsky told Variety. "Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That's the part where I am completely in the dark. It's important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion."

In January, it was announced that Minksy left her role as showrunner and executive producer on the Lizzie McGuire revival reportedly due to creative differences. At the time, the production went into hiatus after having filmed only two episodes.

"We paused production on Lizzie McGuire a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative redevelopment," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "Our goal is to resume production to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too."

While the specific issues that require "creative redevelopment" have not been officially discussed and discussions with replacements for Minsky are reportedly ongoing, Duff recently posted on her Instagram in response to the Love, Simon news with the caption "sounds familiar", perhaps indicating that the "family-friendly" concern has been an issue for Lizzie McGuire as well. Whatever the case, there are some concerns that there's a chance the revival could lose Duff as well.

"It is possible the show could still move forward if a new showrunner is able to balance the desires of both Duff and Disney, but that appears increasingly unlikely, sources with knowledge of the show indicate. A Disney spokesperson denied that the show is being scrapped in a statement," states Variety's report.

Would you want to see the Lizzie McGuire revival head to Hulu? Let us know in the comments below.

