LOST: The Internet Reacts to Daniel Dae Kim’s COVID-19 Diagnosis and Evangeline Lilly’s Refusal to Self-Isolate

News of the coronavirus continues to pour in and today's headlines featured two stars from LOST, the hit ABC show that ran from 2004-2010. While most people are practicing social distancing in order to prevent spreading and/or catching COVID-19, actress Evangeline Lilly, who played Kate Austen on LOST and currently stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, has decided not to self-isolate. Coincidentally, it was revealed hours after Lilly's controversial Instagram post that her LOST co-star, Daniel Dae Kim, took to social media to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In Kim's post, he explains that he flew back home to Hawaii to be with his family. On the flight, he began experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus infections, so he self-quarantined himself in his home before going to a drive-thru testing facility that was recently established in his city. Kim went on to praise the healthcare workers who provided aid to him throughout this process, stressing that people be cautious and seek out testing if they're able. He then stressed that namecalling, including labeling the virus as the "Chinese Virus," is an unnecessary distinction that is only meant to further divide between people during a difficult time.

In Lilly's post, the actor shared a photo of her morning tea with a caption that has been met with controversy. "Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp," she wrote. "They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual" In the comments, people were concerned about Lilly's choices and how she can be affecting others. Her response was, "I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she shared. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Since the news of both LOST stars broke earlier today, many people have taken to social media to both send well-wishes to Kim and (mostly) chastise Lilly for her choices. You can check out some of the tweets about today's COVID-19/LOST news below...