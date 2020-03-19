LOST: The Internet Reacts to Daniel Dae Kim’s COVID-19 Diagnosis and Evangeline Lilly’s Refusal to Self-Isolate

News of the coronavirus continues to pour in and today’s headlines featured two stars from LOST, the hit ABC show that ran from 2004-2010. While most people are practicing social distancing in order to prevent spreading and/or catching COVID-19, actress Evangeline Lilly, who played Kate Austen on LOST and currently stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, has decided not to self-isolate. Coincidentally, it was revealed hours after Lilly’s controversial Instagram post that her LOST co-star, Daniel Dae Kim, took to social media to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In Kim’s post, he explains that he flew back home to Hawaii to be with his family. On the flight, he began experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus infections, so he self-quarantined himself in his home before going to a drive-thru testing facility that was recently established in his city. Kim went on to praise the healthcare workers who provided aid to him throughout this process, stressing that people be cautious and seek out testing if they’re able. He then stressed that namecalling, including labeling the virus as the “Chinese Virus,” is an unnecessary distinction that is only meant to further divide between people during a difficult time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Lilly’s post, the actor shared a photo of her morning tea with a caption that has been met with controversy. “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp,” she wrote. “They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual” In the comments, people were concerned about Lilly’s choices and how she can be affecting others. Her response was, “I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she shared. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Since the news of both LOST stars broke earlier today, many people have taken to social media to both send well-wishes to Kim and (mostly) chastise Lilly for her choices. You can check out some of the tweets about today’s COVID-19/LOST news below…

The Lesson

10am: Evangeline Lilly says she won’t self-quarantine because she “values freedom over her life.”



2:30pm: Daniel Dae Kim announces he’s tested positive for Coronavirus.



…there’s a lesson here. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 19, 2020

Protect The Island

yes but daniel dae kim has it now so we can only assume the entire island has been infected, also i’m worried about the availability of testing there https://t.co/EUaqmB5lYm — Dan Hon @ Code for America Summit 🧑🏻‍💻 Online! (@hondanhon) March 19, 2020

Well Wishes For Daniel

Wishing a speedy recovery for one of my favorite actors, @danieldaekim. Thank you for being brave and informing others of how the coronavirus affected you. <3 <3 <3 <3 pic.twitter.com/k1cEEsNgbI — Caleb Woods (@CalebisLOST) March 19, 2020

Weird Day

Weird day for two very different stories about Lost cast members in relation to the Coronavirus.



To Daniel Dae Kim, glad you’ve been feeling better and very well said on all points.



To Evangeline Lilly… what the hell? — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 19, 2020

Love From Fellow Actors

“For The Good Of Us All”

The Instagram video that @danieldaekim posted discussing his experience fighting his COVID-19 illness is the definition of someone using his power and platform for the good of all of us. Much light and love to him. — Anthony Rapp @🏡 (@albinokid) March 19, 2020

A LOST Burn

evangeline lilly should be exiled to a deserted island where everything seems weird and cool for like four years and then absolutely unwatchable for two more — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 19, 2020

Seek Help Elsewhere

*angrily crosses “Evangeline Lilly” off of my “Celebs I Look To For Pandemic Advice” list* — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 19, 2020

Stay Safe, Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd the next time Evangeline Lilly comes hear him: pic.twitter.com/MTkVSAWc7L — botoxed camel (@mccbumgarner) March 19, 2020

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you are in the large camp of people who are staying home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, you are encouraged to join ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party event. On Thursday night, Captain America: Civil War will be enjoyed by all of those participating by the use of a hashtag across social media as we all watch and enjoy together, safely from our own homes.