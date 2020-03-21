The Office Remains Netflix's Most-Watched Licensed Content During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Office has long been one of Netflix's most-watched shows and now millions of people are watching the streaming platform, the show's cult following has only grown further. In a new report from Variety, the former NBC hit is by and large the most-watched "acquired" show on the streaming giant. During the week beginning March 2nd, The Office tallied upwards of 189,000 viewers during the week. The second-place finishing on the chart acquired chart is PopTV's Schitt's Creek, which tallied 112,000 viewers. Good Girls and Parks and Recreation each earned north 100K viewers while other hits like Better Call Saul and American Horror Story: Apocalypse finished significantly under.

Outside of the acquired list — which tracks the properties Netflix license from other networks and studios — The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez and Love Is Blind dominated. The former nearly notched 3 million views in its first week while Love Is Blind had around 3.5 million between its three different parts.

As the calendar inches closer to April, the time fans have with The Office continue dwindling. The show will leave Netflix at the end of this year as it moves over to NBC's Peacock, a new streaming service set to debut later this spring.

“‘The Office’ has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” then-Peacock head Bonnie Hammer previously said about the show's arrival on the new service. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

After that statement surfaced, Netflix was quick to remind fans the show was still available until January 2021. "We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021," the streamer said at the time.

All nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Netflix.

