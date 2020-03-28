Hasbro Releases Free G.I. Joe Episodes For Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

Hasbro is one of the many companies that have instituted work from home policies during the self-quarantine effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and like many fans, they are looking for more things to watch or play to help pass the time (whey they aren't working of course). Hasbro decided to provide some additional tv to watch by offering up a host of full G.I. Joe episodes to watch free of charge on their YouTube channel, including several 2 and 3-part stories, and you can check out all of them right here. If you're a G.I. Joe fan, you've now got plenty of material to check out, and if you aren't a fan, now's the best time to see what all the fuss is about.

Episodes uploaded so far include The Pyramid of Darkness (Parts 1 - 5), The M.A.S.S. Device (Parts 1 - 4), and The Revenge of Cobra (Parts 1 - 5).

So get to watching and check out the official description for G.I. Joe below.

"G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero follows an elite team of soldiers as they battle the evil Cobra organization. These heroes thwart the COBRA's desire for world domination at every turn, cleverly stopping them from controlling the weather, creating unstoppable weapons, and genetically engineering super-warriors."

The M.A.S.S. Device was one of the first stories to air, airing originally in 1983 and then reairing under the M.A.S.S. Device title when G.I. Joe's full series was launched. The Revenge of Cobra was the second mini-series produced, and The Pyramid of Darkness storyline was the series of episodes that kicked off the show's first official season of 65 episodes.

That's why the free episodes Hasbro is offering are a perfect place to start for any new fan of the franchise and will give you a great idea of why so many loved it in the first place.

As for new G.I. Joe, Hasbro recently revealed several of its new G.I. Joe Classified figures (think Marvel Legends style), and the next G.I. Joe film will be a film based around Snake Eyes, though it is a prequel to show how he became the famous ninja we all know.

Will you be watching the free episodes? Let us know in the comments!

H/T Awesome Toy Blog

