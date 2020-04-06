Community Passes The Office on Netflix TV Top 10

It didn't take long for Community to fans to prove just how popular the cult sitcom continues to be, even years after it went off the air. The NBC (and later Yahoo!) series made its Netflix debut on April 1st and quickly became one of the most popular comedies on the entire streaming service. Now, less than a week later, Community has established itself as a Netflix go-to for many, supplanting The Office as the most-watched sitcom amongst subscribers, at least for now.

The Netflix TV Top 10, which is updated on a daily basis, now has Community ranked ahead of The Office in terms of popularity with viewers. New shows often rise on the list when they first arrive on Netflix, but that usually applies to recently-released seasons of television and Netflix originals. Seeing an already-completed sitcom like Community crack the list is impressive.

What's more impressive, however, is seeing the series higher on the list than The Office. Greg Daniel's iconic workplace sitcom has been a staple of Netflix viewing for years. Other than Friends, which is no longer on the service, no other network sitcom has been as popular on the service. Community has changed that.

The Office has a much larger overall audience than Community on Netflix when you factor in how long it's been streaming. But Community is once again playing the role of the little engine that could, proving its joy and popularity against seemingly insurmountable opponents, just as it did for years while it was on the air.

Community is currently ranked as the ninth most popular TV show on Netflix, and The Office is ranked just below it, at number 10. You can take a look at the full Top 10 list below!