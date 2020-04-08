Kyle MacLachlan and Madchen Amick Are Celebrating Twin Peaks' 30th Anniversary With Watch Party

Since everyone is staying home in the hopes of protecting themselves and others from COVID-19, group watch parties are becoming more and more popular. ComicBook.com has hosted a few since the quarantine began with James Gunn joining last night for a viewing of Guardians of the Galaxy. However, we're not the only folks organizing some fun watches. Today, April 8th, marks the 30 years since the original Twin Peaks aired. The show's star, Kyle MacLachlan (Agent Dale Cooper), took to Twitter this morning to remind fans that he'll be watching the pilot at 11:30 AM PST alongside Riverdale's Mädchen Amick, who played Shelley Johnson on Twin Peaks.

• 11:30 am PT: Live Tweet of the pilot of #TwinPeaks w @madchenamick (Stream on @Netflix, @Hulu, or @CBSAllAccess). • 1:20 pm PT: Instagram Live Q&A w/ Mädchen," MacLachlan tweeted. The actor included a photo of himself drinking out of a Twin Peaks mug, clearly excited to start celebrating this big anniversary.

MacLachlan loves tweeting about Twin Peaks and recently celebrated "Twin Peaks Day," which occurs every February 24th (the day Copper first entered Twin Peaks). Recently, the actor also shared a GoFundMe campaign to offer a relief fund for Twede's Cafe, which stands in for the Double R Diner in the cult classic series. Like so many other businesses around the world and in the United States, Twede's has been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, Twin Peaks fans were given the unthinkable with an 18-episode third season, which saw the returns of a majority of the cast, in addition to Lynch and Frost. The Showtime series was even more absurd and ambitious than anything that came before it, confounding more casual fans and delivering a worthwhile successor to those who had been waiting for more of the series for more than 25 years.

Will you be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Twin Peaks? Tell us in the comments!

