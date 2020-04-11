Saturday Night Live Returns Tonight With First New Episode in Weeks

✖

For the first time in a month, Saturday Night Live is returning tonight for a new episode — in a sense, at least. As announced earlier in the week, tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live will feature new content from the sprawling cast of the sketch comedy show that was filmed remotely. Thursday afternoon, the show's official Twitter account shared an image of the show's cast using Zoom — a teleconferencing software that's exploded in popularity with people quarantined inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

While it won't be broadcast live from New York's 30 Rock, the show has promised new content from the cast and crew behind the show. It will be the first new Saturday Night Live since March 7th, which featured Daniel Craig and The Weekend as the host and musical guest. That episode — the 15th of the season — was the last before a previously scheduled hiatus, something that's been indefinitely extended as various late-night productions try adapting to the ongoing pandemic.

NBC has made it apparent this special show won't be using a host or musical guest either, barring any surprise appearances for the occasion.

SNL's Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che teased what fans can expect from the show, saying it's nothing like they're used to seeing every weekend. "So we're doing a new SNL tonight, from home," Che shared in a post on Instagram. "It's obviously not gonna be what you're used to seeing from our show. But it could be fun for whoever its fun for. I was honestly skeptical about doing it at first, but having something else to think about this week really helped the days go by for me. And also, seeing my cast mates, and the staff made shit feel quasi-normal again."

Che concludes, "And if we can do the same for you with something silly and dumb, then damnit, lets give it the ol' ged try!"

The comedian and Weekend Update mainstay revealed earlier in the week his grandmother had passed away due to complications from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Saturday Night Live starts at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central on NBC.