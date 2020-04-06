SNL's Michael Che Loses Grandmother to Coronavirus Pandemic

Saturday Night Live mainstay Michael Che has lost his grandmother to the coronavirus pandemic, the comedian revealed Monday afternoon. In a sizable post on Instagram, Che revealed the news while warning others to begin taking the pandemic seriously, telling his hundreds of thousands of followers to adhere by any rules and regulations local governments may have in place at this time.

"Hi, I'm Michael Che, from TV. Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus," Che writes in the post. "I'm doing ok, considering. I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I'm not unique. But its still scary."

Che's full statement can be found below. Warning: it does include NSFW language.

View this post on Instagram i swear, im fine. A post shared by Michael Che (@chethinks) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:20am PDT

"I'm just grieving. Sorry I yelled," Che says later on in the post. "My point iss [sic], we all have to be extra careful right now."

Che then goes on to encourage people to stay safe. "We can all do more to protect ourselves than just washing our hands and dressing up like sub zero," he adds. "We may have to do some reading, but we got the time. I mean, if we can spend 6 hours watching some tweaker raise tigers, then we can spend a few minutes finding out how not to poison ourselves. Right? Right."

Che first joined the cast of the NBC sketch comedy show in 2013 as a writer and served in that capacity until joining the show as a featured player not soon after. He's hosted Weekend Update with Colin Jost since the September 27, 2014 show and was promoted to repertory player in 2016.

