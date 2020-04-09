Saturday Night Live Returning With New Episode This Weekend

Putting on a full live show may not be possible in the middle of a global pandemic, but Saturday Night Live is going to get creative and release new content this weekend. That's right, while the show has been on hiatus since the onset of the quarantines around the country, NBC's long-running sketch comedy series will be airing a new episode on Saturday night. Just don't expect it to be quite as live as it normally is.

It may not look like the usual SNL episodes, packed with big sketches on stage and celebrity hosts, but there will be a new edition on TV to look forward to. The cast announced on Thursday via a post on the show's official Twitter account that SNL At Home was officially on the way.

The tweet from the SNL account featured a picture of a video conference call between all of the show's cast members. Each of them can be seen at their individual homes, having as good of a time as they can while away from their co-workers. Longtime stars Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong, and Michael Che are joined by the rest of the series cast members in what promises to be one of the more unique episodes of the show's history.

There's no telling exactly what kind of sketches or bits will be included in this "At Home" edition of Saturday Night Live, but the Jost and Che-hosted Weekend Update seems like a given. Giant musical pieces are probably off the table, but some of the simpler recurring sketches might be on the table. It also wouldn't be incredibly surprising to see some stars from the past appear on the show, calling in from their homes. Maybe Bill Hader's beloved Stefan could give audiences an update on life in quarantine.

At this time, NBC hasn't revealed any official runtime or celebrity guests for the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

Are you excited for SNL's return on April 11th? Let us know in the comments!

