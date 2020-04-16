Riverdale: Lili Reinhart Responds to Backlash Over Betty and Archie's Kiss

Lili Reinhart responded to the Riverdale fan backlash over Betty and Archie’s kiss in this week’s episode. The actress took to Twitter to voice her thoughts about all of this and people were quick to comment on her words there as well. “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town” had some surprises in store for one of the most beloved couples on the show. While rehearsing for the talent show, Betty and Archie ended up passionately kissing and the entire fandom was scandalized by the ordeal. There were so many emotions flowing on social media that it was hard to take stock in it. Reinhart had to know that some fan reaction was coming her way, and she handled it thoughtfully.

The Riverdale star wrote, “Some food for thought- You don’t have to agree or support Betty’s choices, but she’s a young girl. And she’s figuring herself out, just like everyone else in the world. And sometimes people do bad things. #riverdale”

Some food for thought- You don’t have to agree or support Betty’s choices, but she’s a young girl. And she’s figuring herself out, just like everyone else in the world. And sometimes people do bad things. #riverdale — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 16, 2020

Fans had to be expecting something big with the Hollywood musical episode, but it seems as though this was a bit more than forecasted. Mr. Honey finally met some opposition from the student body when Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) wasn’t allowed to perform a musical number during the school variety show. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (K.J. Apa) got closer during the fateful rehearsal, which was helped along by the current fights with their love interests. Before long, that tension led to the liplock and the fans were absolutely livid about it.

Some fans have been waiting for Betty and Archie ("Barchie") to get together. So, tonight's episode was a party for them. For fans of Betty and Jughead ("Bughead") and Archie and Veronica ("Varchie") though, they were kind of heated to say the least. This reply under Reinhart’s tweet was particularly strident.

i’ve been a young girl too and have been in plenty of relationships. cheating never once crossed my mind. there are things that can be justified in relationships, but cheating when that’s never been in your nature... especially when the fight was over stupid hw... nooo — c (@bettysnews) April 16, 2020

How did you feel about the kiss? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.