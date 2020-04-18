Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Responds to Backlash After Betty and Archie Kiss

After a recent episode of Riverdale featured yet another kiss between childhood friends Betty and Archie in “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town,” many fans of the Bughead ship lashed out and caused a response from actress Lili Reinhart. A lot of diehard Riverdale fans love the established relationship between Betty and Archie’s best friend Jughead, though the series has dropped in teases that indicates there’s a chemistry between the two neighbors that is hard to deny. And whenever the two characters act out on that passion, fans tend to overreact and hold these fictional storylines to impossible standard. Those overreactions then spill out onto social media as targeted criticism and harassment of the actors, causing Reinhart to speak out in her and her character’s defense.

The Riverdale star wrote, “Some food for thought- You don’t have to agree or support Betty’s choices, but she’s a young girl. And she’s figuring herself out, just like everyone else in the world. And sometimes people do bad things. #riverdale”

Fans had to be expecting something big with the Hollywood musical episode, but it seems as though this was a bit more than forecasted. Mr. Honey finally met some opposition from the student body when Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) wasn’t allowed to perform a musical number during the school variety show. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (K.J. Apa) got closer during the fateful rehearsal, which was helped along by the current fights with their love interests. Before long, that tension led to the liplock and the fans were absolutely livid about it.

Some fans have been waiting for Betty and Archie (“Barchie”) to get together. So, tonight’s episode was a party for them. For fans of Betty and Jughead (“Bughead”) and Archie and Veronica (“Varchie”) though, they were kind of heated to say the least. This reply under Reinhart’s tweet was particularly strident.

i’ve been a young girl too and have been in plenty of relationships. cheating never once crossed my mind. there are things that can be justified in relationships, but cheating when that’s never been in your nature… especially when the fight was over stupid hw… nooo — c (@bettysnews) April 16, 2020

