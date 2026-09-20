20 Years Ago, the Network that Revolutionized Teen TV Went Off the Air (& It Paved the Way For Superhero TV As We Know It)

When people think of television networks that revolutionized the medium, the names that come to mind are accurate if not predictable. People cite NBC as the world’s first regularly scheduled television broadcast. CBS comes up as having essentially invented the idea of television news. ABC gets a mention for its programming, introducing the first prime-time animated series (that would be The Flintstones), being the first to form partnerships with major Hollywood studios, and targeting younger audiences. On the cable side, HBO gets a nod for not only largely inventing the idea of subscription-based television but, later, it’s prestige television programs. But tucked into the grand history of television broadcast is another network that, while it’s tenure was short at just over 10 years, changed everything by giving teens and young adults their own, niche programming. In the process it paved the way for superhero tv as we know it — and it signed off for the final time a mere 20 years ago.

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The WB launched on January 11, 1995, and, 11 years later on September 17, 2006, it would sign off for the final time. In the years between its rise and fall, the network was like nothing else on television. It became a home for younger viewers with prime-time series that catered to teens and young adults while, during the day, it’s children’s programming block, Kids’ WB, gave us some of the most iconic programming of a generation as well as helped introduce many to anime. However, the network might forever be best known and loved for the series that went on to define television in the early 2000s — particularly a little show named Smallville.

The WB Was an Absolute Powerhouse of Programming Unique For Its Time

From the moment it debuted, The WB was unlike any other network. The first program to air on the network was the first episode of The Wayans Bros., a sitcom starring Shawn and Marlon Wayans. It set something of a tone and made it clear that The WB wasn’t going to be quite like ABC, CBS, NBC, or Fox as many of the first programs were black sitcoms — including Sister, Sister, which The WB saved after ABC cancelled it. As the network grew, so did its impact and the programming that set it apart. In 1997, Buffy the Vampire Slayer arrived as a mid-season replacement and was a huge success that would ultimately run for 7 seasons and remains, to this day, a pop cultural force that has long eclipsed the movie it was loosely based upon. Then came Felicity, Charmed, Roswell, and the Buffy spin-off, Angel, all shows that appealed to younger audiences first and foremost. And audiences noticed and the ratings rose.

But of all the shows that debuted on The WB, the one that may have had the longest reaching impact is arguably Smallville. Debuting in October 2001, the series was inspired by DC Comics’ Superman but offered a comic book story with a twist: instead of being a direct adaptation of comics stories, the series was instead a coming-of-age teen drama that followed young Clark Kent in his normal “human” life and his experiences growing up as a teen in Smallville, KS long before he’d ever become Superman. While his powers and their challenges were part of the story, this was more about him as a person and his relationships with his friends, foes, and more. For the first time, audiences got to see a comic book hero as something more relatable than just the cape and cowl and across 10 seasons, we got to watch and grow along with Clark and company.

The WB was Succeeded by The CW (And Superhero TV Exploded)

Image Courtesy of The CW

Despite The WB completely changing network television by showing that the teen and young adult demographic could indeed be lucrative while also delivering some truly great television, The WB ended up running into trouble. By 2003, the network was facing issues reaching a broader audience and even an expansion into programming meant for a slightly older demographic — like Supernatural, that would ultimately end up being wildly popular — wasn’t quite enough. By 2006, it was announced that the network, along with its rival UPN, would shut down and a new network would take its place. The CW officially debuted on September 18, 2006. Several The WB shows made the jump, including both Supernatural and Smallville.

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But while that was the end for The WB, it wasn’t the end of what it started. Smallville would go on to run until May 13, 2011, ending after 217 episodes with the moment fans had been waiting for for years when Clark (Tom Welling) tore open his shirt to reveal the Superman logo on his chest. Even as Clark Kent’s story concluded, however, superhero television was just getting started. The CW would launch Arrow the very next year, offering a comics inspired take on Green Arrow starring Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen. While Arrow wasn’t a coming-of-age drama, it did follow much of the path Smallville (and thus, The WB) had laid out by giving viewers a version of an iconic character that would be familiar to comic book fans, but approachable for people who had no interest in the world of superheroes. The series ended up being a huge hit, getting the highest ratings of any The CW show in five years at the time and becoming the network’s most-watched series premiere since 2009’s The Vampire Diaries. The series also was a hit across demographics, making it more than just a “teen” show.

Arrow would go on to give us The Flash, and then we’d get Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois, Stargirl…. you get the point. Superhero television — particularly the interconnected Arrowverse — was a big deal. Those shows changed how people viewed superhero television, finally making it seem like something that could be more than just comic book adventures. While The CW would end up making dramatic programming shifts after Nexstar purchased the network in 2022 and the Arrowverse would end, superhero television was never the same. Prestige networks like HBO picked up the torch and kept going and even right now, one of the biggest hits for the network is Lanterns — a series inspired by DC Comics superheroes. While the audience and the production values are different, you can definitely see a little bit of the Arrowverse’s influence in Lanterns, which means if you look closely enough, you can see just a little of Smallville’s DNA. It all traces back to one unique network that changed television, The WB.