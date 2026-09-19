The Flash Just Appeared on the Big Bang Theory Spinoff (But The Creators Wanted a Different Justice League Hero)

On a recent episode of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the show did something its predecessor, The Big Bang Theory, did so well. It had a major cameo appearance. While The Big Bang Theory’s cameos and guest appearances were often either famous actors (Bob Newhart, Kathy Bates) or celebrities playing themselves (Wil Wheaton, Nathan Fillion), the format of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is set up to do things in an even more shocking manner. The original show based its cameos on geek-friendly actors and stars, with the main characters being huge fans of the sci-fi and comic book genres. Since Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is a sci-fi show, it could use the multiverse to bring in actual superheroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new episode title was “Spoiler: We Couldn’t Get Green Lantern,” and as with all the show’s titles, it is a spoiler for what happens in the episode. Instead, the episode brought in The Flash, which one of the series’ creators, Zak Penn, told Deadline worked even better for the show.

'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe' Creators Wanted Green Lantern For Their DC Crossover Episode But Had To Settle For The Flash https://t.co/hb3HAgESbz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 18, 2026

The Flash Was Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’s Second Choice

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

In an interview with ComicBook for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, co-creator Chuck Lorre said that one way to get big cameos is to pick up the phone and ask for permission. Lorre hinted at this episode in that interview, and while it seemed like a joke at the time, he was serious. “Again, you ask. And sometimes the answer is ‘No, you can’t have Green Lantern,’” Lorre said at the time.

After The Flash made his appearance, Penn explained exactly what happened. While talking to Deadline, Penn said they couldn’t use Green Lantern because of the HBO live-action series Lanterns. He said that he understood, since that meant the two shows wouldn’t affect each other. However, he also said that Lorre was “grumbly about it.” That is when Penn said it was actually better not to get Green Lantern. “Bill [Prady] and I pointed out to him that Flash was actually perfect,” Penn said. “If we needed something that’s going from dimension to dimension, Flash worked even better than Green Lantern.”

The episode features Stuart (Kevin Sussman) and his friends getting stuck inside a comic book where Mr. Freeze is terrorizing Gotham City. They then find the Golden Age Flash to get him to help them. Penn said it worked out well for the show’s humor since Golden Age Flash is a “silly” character. Penn also said the joke allowed them to poke fun at comic book lore. Andy Ridings played Jay Garrick/The Flash while Eric Allan Kramer played Mr. Freeze in the episode.

“All those things were just kind of built-up humor and things that we felt about comic books,” Penn said. “So, the next obvious decision was, in terms of a villain, let’s put the villain who seems right and that people know more, and then have our characters comment on the fact that he’s the wrong villain for this piece.”

Penn also said that bringing in the Golden Age Flash into Stuart Fails to Save the Universe was a way to work in the comic book genre without worrying about fans nitpicking discrepancies from comic book lore. He said that they could lean into the convoluted superhero universes and then purposefully break things and have the characters point out why it is all wrong. They even got the blessing from DC’s Jim Lee when it comes to how they treated the characters.