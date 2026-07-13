“I Was Sad”: Angel’s David Boreanaz Breaks Silence on Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot’s Cancellation & Future

Angel star David Boreanaz has opened up on the cancellation of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale. Fans of the show were shocked earlier this year when Hulu’s Buffy reboot was cancelled, despite a pilot episode having been filmed with original star Sarah Michelle Gellar returning. The series was set to be led by Ryan Kiera Armstrong as a new Slayer, called Nova, who’d be guided by Buffy Summers. While the confirmed cast was almost entirely new, it was expected that several actors from the original show would eventually return.

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Boreanaz would likely have been among them, though he was never confirmed to appear. Having played Angel across Buffy and then subsequently his own spinoff show, becoming her great love interest, any continuation would’ve at least had to address what happened to him. Now, speaking with ScreenRant, the actor has discussed the cancellation, expressing his disappointment while remaining optimistic about its future. He said:

“I was sad that it wasn’t going forward. I know how much love and passion Sarah had put into that, with [director] Chloé Zhao and [producer] Gail Berman, and what they had done to get that back into the universe. I was shocked that it didn’t move forward. To be honest with you, I had the opportunity to sit with Gail last year before they started shooting it, and she couldn’t have been more beautiful of a person. I love Gail. I owe my career to Gail Berman, starting out with the Angel character. It was sad to see, but it just wasn’t in the cards.

“That’s not to say that maybe someday it won’t reinvent itself somehow. I don’t know. That’s the beauty of the type of show that this is. It just kind of continues to manifest, and that creates new fans who come and watch it, and they love it. So, it’s not going to go away. That’s for sure.”

Does Buffy The Vampire Slayer Have A Future?

Image via 20th Century Television

There were a few reasons why the Buffy revival’s cancellation was so surprising. Firstly, there was the involvement of Gellar. She had long been reluctant to return to the role, and only agreed to do so because of Zhao’s vision for it. However, that also seems to have been what jarred with Hulu and 20th Century execs.

There have been various reports about why Buffy: New Sunnydale was scrapped, including Gellar saying there was one executive who did not believe in the project, as well as other reports on its quality and tone, but it does seem like there was a fundamental disagreement on what it should be and how much it should be new versus how much it should be like the old series.

That all serves to make a future for Buffy the Vampire Slayer hard to figure out. It’s difficult to see Gellar being willing to return again after this happened, especially as I’d also assume there’s no chance of Zhao being involved. At the same time, this is an IP, and reports have indicated that other options will be explored, so there could well be another take. But if Gellar isn’t on board, then that’s going to be hard to sell to fans after this setback. I’d still lean toward something happening eventually, because franchises just so rarely stay dead, and as Boreanaz notes in his comments, there remains a lot of love for and interest in the series.

That makes it even more disappointing that Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale didn’t come together. Armstrong seemed like great casting for a new Slayer to bring the franchise to a new generation of fans, while putting Buffy into more of a mentor-type role is a no-brainer. Even if the pilot wasn’t great, there were a lot of parts in place that could’ve helped figure it out and made it work (though one downside to the streaming era is that shows aren’t given enough time to find themselves). Buffy Summers was never one to stay dead, and the Buffy IP probably won’t either, but if it does come back, hopefully it’s with something that Gellar once again believes in.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Hulu.

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