23 Years Ago, A Deadly Power Rangers Villain Made Their Final Appearance (And Delivered The Perfect Ending To Their Story)

The Power Rangers have had some truly despicable villains over the years, including the likes of Lord Zedd, Venjix, and Dark Specter, just to name a few. More often than not, those villains end up being defeated by the Rangers and sent packing, but every so often there’s another chapter to their story before it reaches its conclusion. 23 years ago, one of the deadliest Power Rangers villains made their final appearance, and in the process received the perfect ending.

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On August 3rd 2002, Reinforcements from the Future Part 2 aired as part of Power Rangers Wild Force, and the episode was a true event. That’s because it brought together the Wild Force Rangers and the Time Force Rangers, but it wasn’t memorable just for the Ranger team-up. Throughout the course of the two-part adventure, the deadly Time Force villain Ransik not only agrees to help the Rangers, but he actually saves his daughter Nadira, Wes, and Cole from the Mut-Orgs’ deadly blast. By the end of the episode, not only has he helped fix an old mistake, but he’s also cured of his mutation, giving Ransik one of the true happy endings of the franchise. You can watch the full episode below.

A Journey From Villain To Hero

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Ransik made his debut in Power Rangers Time Force, where he constantly collided with the Time Force Rangers. His plan was sound, as he left the year 3000 to head to the past before Time Force was created in order to take things over. Ransik’s hatred for humans powered many of his actions throughout the series, but eventually his daughter Nadira was able to show him that not all humans were bad, and they actually had a lot in common with mutants. Ultimately, Ransik turned himself in at the end of the series, but his redemption journey wasn’t over.

In Wild Force, fans learn that Ransik has surrendered himself to a prison in the future, and that’s where Lucas, Katie, and Trip reach out to him to ask for help against the Mut-Orgs, which he had a hand in creating. The other Rangers aren’t thrilled that he’s out of prison, but he assures them he’s here to help, and he lives up to that promise.

Ransik tells the Rangers how the Mut-Orgs were created, and when the Mut-Orgs almost corner Cole, Wes, and Nadira, Ransik takes on the full brunt of their blast. At first it’s not known if he’ll survive, but the blast ends up having an unexpected effect, as it actually removes all traces of his mutant nature. Not only does he survive, but he gets a full pardon for his crimes as a result of his heroic act.

This would be the final onscreen appearance of Ransik in Power Rangers, but there’s one more footnote to the story. In Power Rangers HyperForce, it’s revealed that Ransik actually created a rehabilitation program for Mutants to help them function in society. It’s an amazing full-circle moment to find out that one of the deadliest Power Rangers villains actually became one of the biggest forces for good in the franchise.