5 Greatest Power Rangers Villains In Live-Action, Ranked

Over 30 years, the Power Rangers battled countless powerful villains, but some will go down in history as the team’s most dangerous foes. Derived from the Japanese Super Sentai series that first premiered in the 1970s, the Power Rangers franchise pits various teams of ordinary people transformed into colored superheroes against some terrifying otherworldly and extraterrestrial villains. As of September 2023’s Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, 30 seasons of Power Rangers have released, each focused on a different version of the titular team, and each introducing new threats.

Some of the best villains in the Power Rangers franchise have included the likes of Goldar, Emperor Gruumm, Lord Drakkon, Trakeena, Queen Bansheera, and the iconic Divatox. Some villains stand out from the crowd, however, as being some of the most complex, harrowing, and, surprisingly for the outlandish series, believable antagonists the Power Rangers have ever faced. These five foes made huge marks on the Power Rangers franchise, changing the team and their adventures forever.

5) Astronema

When the Power Rangers ventured into space in 1998 to chase down Divatox and save their mentor, Zordon, they meet Andros, the Red Space Ranger, who comes under fire from his corrupted sister, Astronema. Astronema worked with the United Alliance of Evil to battle Andros and the other Space Rangers – the former Turbo Rangers. Astronema wanted to usurp the Dark Specter and become the universe’s ruler, even going so far as to unleash the terrifying Psycho Rangers, but Zordon’s sacrifice reverts her to her normal, human form, Karone.

It’s this transformation that makes Astronema such an interesting Power Rangers character. She was, at one time, one of the team’s most powerful adversaries, but she eventually becomes a Power Ranger herself. When Kendrix, the Galaxy Pink Ranger, is killed in Power Rangers Lost Galaxy, she gifts her power to Karone, who takes her place among the team to protect the human space colony of Terra Venture. Melody Perkins did a fantastic job of portraying this dichotomy – both villain and hero – making her one of the Power Rangers’ most memorable antagonists and allies simultaneously.

4) Master Org

Power Rangers Wild Force from 2002 pitted an animal-themed version of the titular team against Master Org, the ruler of a race of monsters known as the Orgs, empowered by humanity’s pollution. Master Org is one of the most powerful villains in the entire Power Rangers franchise, and is fuelled by pure and unbridled evil, unlike some – including Astronema – who can be redeemed. His backstory as a human and his connection to Cole, the Red Lion Ranger, make him even more tragic and empathetic, but he even proves himself capable of destroying the Wild Zords and the Animus.

3) Rita Repulsa & Lord Zedd

The ultimate power couple and the Power Rangers’ first on-screen villains back in the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers series, Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd pose one of the longest-running threats to the team. Repulsa helped to establish the conflict between good and evil that spanned the entire franchise, and Zedd proved to be an even more unhinged and unstoppable foe. Repulsa introduced magic and the twisted Green Ranger, while Zedd was an even more formidable emperor of evil, tactical, cruel, and ruthless. Their evolution from usurper and usurped to married couple was entertaining, and made them even more dangerous.

2) Mesogog

Power Rangers Dino Thunder marked the return of Tommy Oliver – the original Green Ranger – in 2004 as a mentor to a new team of Power Rangers. They’re brought together to battle Mesogog, human scientist Dr. Anton Mercer, who was transformed into a dinosaur-like monster during an experiment, and vowed to eradicate humanity to turn the world back to the age of dinosaurs. The Jekyll and Hyde relationship between Mercer and Mesogog make this antagonist more complex and interesting, while he also uses his psionic abilities, cybernetic technology, and dinosaur-themed minions to pose an incredibly significant threat to the Power Rangers.

1) Ransik

Released in 2001, Power Rangers Time Force is considered one of – if not the – best instalments in the Power Rangers franchise. When a gang of mutants from the year 3000, led by Ransik, travel back to 2001, a team of Time Force agents follow them, and they become Power Rangers alongside 2001 native Wes Collins to fight Ransik’s minions. Ransik proves his strength straight away by killing Alex, the Red Time Force Ranger, allowing Collins to take his place. Ransik’s unmatched strength, futuristic weaponry, prejudicial motivation, and brutal uniqueness make him the Power Rangers’ best villain, and his well-rounded redemption arc also makes him one of the franchise’s most satisfying and sympathetic characters.

