Playmates Toys’ Jeff Trojan Reveals Reasons For Dragonzord Kickstarter, Addresses Final Design, and More (Exclusive)

Playmates Toys‘ Power Rangers toyline is readying to launch its second wave of figures and Zords, and there are some anticipated favorites on the way, including the Thunderzords, Tigerzord, White Ranger, Lord Zedd, and more. One Zord that many have been asking for in order to complete their season 1 wave of Zords is the Dragonzord, and now fans have a chance to add the Dragonzord to their collection through a new Kickstarter campaign. That has prompted a host of questions, and Vice President of Marketing at Playmates Toys Jeff Trojan took the time to speak with ComicBook all about the Dragonzord, the Kickstarter, and why this was the best route to make the Zord a reality.

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The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Combinable Dragonzord stands at nearly 10 inches tall, and will feature missile-launching hands, a drill-spinning tail, and articulation at the hips and shoulders. The Dragonzord will also be fully combinable with the previously released Dinozords to create one of two modes, including Dragonzord Battle Mode and Mega Dragonzord Mode. As for release, the Kickstarter will be the only way to get the Dragonzord for the foreseeable future, so with that said, let’s get to our discussion.

Jeff Trojan Talks Dragonzord Kickstarter, Possible Stretch Goals, and More

Matt Aguilar: Was the Dragonzord going to be a retail release initially, and what led to the decision to go with Kickstarter?

Jeff Trojan: Not to spill secrets, but there was an exclusive window for Green Ranger product with Walmart last year. Infer what you will. At retail the competition for shelf space is first between competitors’ brands, and then how you prioritize SKUs in your own brand. If a product doesn’t make the cut on-shelf, maybe it’s an online offering only. Were the product online only, it would have been up to Playmates to determine if the tooling investment was worthwhile at the time of that first launch. Since the beginning of 2026 we’ve been talking to all of our partners to find a way to bring the Dragonzord to market. Without a clear path we decided to turn to Kickstarter to put Dragonzord’s destiny in the hands of fans.

MA: What was the biggest positive to switching to Kickstarter, and were you able to add any features or details that wouldn’t have been possible previously?

JT: The biggest positive to Kickstarter is the reduction of risk. We can determine if the fan base that has been asking for the Dragonzord continually (and is willing to preorder by a few months) is large enough to justify the tooling expense on our largest zord yet.

MA: There is a difference between the in-package Dragonzord image and the concept renders in terms of style and look. What will the final version be closer to?

JT: There was some quick rendering in the earliest previews, and those are being replaced as we have more info. The closest to real are the grey models, which are of the 3D computer model in Hong Kong. Even that is changing slightly. We should be able to photograph an on-model paint master in about three weeks.

MA: Will there be stretch goals for the campaign to add any additional features or upgrades for the Dragonzord?

JT: We have a limited number of stretch goals we’re investigating, involving molded play pieces, deco treatment or other value add-ons.

MA: I know some other Zords like the Tigerzord are already slated to hit stores, but is Kickstarter a possible option for future items in the line as well?

JT: Yes, Tigerzord is going to roll out in Walmart stores in the United States around August 8, as part of their ‘white ranger exclusive’ for several months. We’d certainly consider future Kickstarter campaigns if it turns out we can mobilize a big enough part of the fan base.

The Dragonzord Kickstarter Campaign is set to launch on August 18th. Playmates Toys will reveal even more details on their future plans for Power Rangers, Dungeon Crawler Carl, MonsterVerse, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at their Comic-Con panel later today, which takes place at 5:30 PT in Room 10.

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