27 Years Ago Today, One of the Biggest Animated TV Shows Ever Debuted (& It’s Still Going Strong)

The Simpsons, Family Guy, One Piece, and a few others are often brought up in the conversation of longest-running and most influential animated shows, and one of the definitive kings when it comes to these topics has just turned 27 years old. Due to their ability to create massively diverse worlds and character designs, the iconography of animated shows is typically easier to remember than live-action shows. The bright colors and iconic voices embed themselves into viewers’ minds, often creating impressions that last forever.

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However, when it comes to iconic cartoons, one channel stands out above them all: Nickelodeon. From the first slate of original animated series in the early 1990s to now, Nickelodeon is constantly putting out beloved cartoons that can be enjoyed by all ages. However, one of Nickelodeon’s shows has attained a legendary status for nearly 30 years that every other cartoon hopes to reach.

SpongeBob SquarePants Was Released 27 Years Ago Today

SpongeBob SquarePants in SpongeBob SquarePants

Dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, Stephen Hillenburg went in front of a group of Nickelodeon executives in the late 1990s and pitched the idea that would eventually become SpongeBob SquarePants. The network was impressed with the idea and gave the team two weeks to write a pilot. When completed, the pilot was titled “Help Wanted,” and followed the titular fry cook and the crew of the Krusty Krab restaurant as they attempt to deal with a massive army of hungry anchovies.

“Help Wanted” and the accompanying segments “Reef Blower” and “Tea at the Treedome” all aired on May 1, 1999, after the premiere of that year’s Kid’s Choice Awards, marking the premiere of Nickelodeon’s longest-running series to date. The series then returned with episode 2 on July 17, 1999, with season 1 continuing to air until its conclusion on March 3, 2001.

SpongeBob SquarePants has been running ever since, and after 27 years, the show consists of 16 seasons and over 330 episodes. Season 16 premiered on June 27, 2025, and is still releasing, with the most recent episode releasing on November 28, 2025, before the season’s return on May 15, 2026.

While the series has had its ups and downs, SpongeBob SquarePants has received consistently solid reviews throughout its run, with some seasons being held up as among the best that Nickelodeon has ever released. The series has had a massive influence, inspiring tons of knock-offs and changing the field of TV animation forever. SpongeBob is often considered to be the mascot of Nickelodeon, which is surprising considering that he didn’t debut until eight years after the premiere of Nickelodeon’s first original animated shows.

On top of the main series, the SpongeBob franchise also consists of tons of other projects. There are two spinoff shows, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, four mainline movies as well as movies centered on Plankton and Sandy Cheeks, video games, comic books, children’s books, toys, clothes, and tons more.

After Nearly 3 Decades, SpongeBob Is Still As Relevant As Ever

Image courtesy of Paramount

Even though SpongeBob has been running for 27 years, the franchise is still as relevant as ever. Many fans of the show say that the series had a fall in quality after the first few seasons, with later seasons losing some of the charm of the originals. However, recent seasons of the show have seen a boost in critical appraisal, proving that there is still a lot to love about SpongeBob.

Four SpongeBob movies and two spin-offs have been released in the 2020s, proving that the franchise’s spread is now accelerating more than ever before. Nickelodeon has big plans to further SpongeBob‘s presence, proving that the company still sees him as one of its most valuable assets. This isn’t surprising, as it has generated over $16 billion in merchandise sales, making it the highest-grossing property for Paramount Consumer Products.

While SpongeBob will inevitably end, it doesn’t seem like this will come anytime soon. Another Netflix spin-off project is in the works, and the show is about to ramp back up when season 16 returns in May.

No other Nickelodeon show has managed to meet the success and influence of SpongeBob SquarePants, and many have tried. SpongeBob is synonymous with the Nickelodeon brand, and the lovable sea sponge has had a massive impact on generations of fans.