10 Great TV Shows With More Episodes Than The Simpsons

After The Simpsons hit its landmark 800th episode, the show has continued to break records as one of the longest-running primetime shows on TV. Since first airing in 1987 in the form of animated shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, the titular yellow-hued American family has become a truly iconic part of modern pop culture. The Simpsons‘ 800 episodes are undoubtedly an impressive feat, and the length of the show’s run speaks to the longevity of its appeal to an audience that now spans multiple generations. It’s a remarkable feat, but it isn’t one that is unique to the iconic animated sitcom.

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While many of the best Simpsons episodes might continue to stand out as especially popular moments in TV history, it isn’t the only show to deliver a staggering amount of entertainment over the years. In fact, many shows across a number of genres have surpassed even The Simpsons‘ episode count, with some even rivalling the animated success in terms of quality. With that in mind, here are 10 other great TV shows that have more episodes than The Simpsons.

10) The Young and the Restless (13,000+ Episodes)

Many soap operas can boast a staggering number of episodes, but few can claim to have the longevity of The Young and the Restless. Having aired continually in the US since 1973, The Young and the Restless has now surpassed 13,000 episodes. Its story has followed many families and characters in a fictional Midwestern city, Genoa City. As well as giving many stars their big break, The Young and the Restless has won numerous awards over the years for its outstanding drama.

9) EastEnders (7,000+ Episodes)

There are many great British TV shows, but EastEnders stands out as one of the most consistently successful and popular series in the British Isles. A soap opera set in the fictional borough of Walford in London’s East End, EastEnders follows the many residents of the area. Since first landing on screens in 1985, the show has been a staple of British TV and has received countless accolades for its dramatic representation of real-world issues and societal concerns as part of its soap opera story.

8) Sesame Street (Approx 5,000 Episodes)

It’s no secret that Sesame Street is perhaps the most iconic kids’ TV show of all time. Having first hit the air in 1969, Sesame Street has been running for nearly 5,000 episodes over 56 seasons. The show’s use of educational tools employed by colorful puppet characters has seen it become a beloved part of pop culture, with many generations now having grown up with an appreciation of its characters and its wholesome nature, as well as its consistent evolution to keep up with the tone of modern life.

7) Days of Our Lives (15,000+ Episodes)

Days of Our Lives is celebrated as one of the longest-running scripted TV programs in the entire world, and it’s perhaps one of the best-known soap operas across the globe. Set in the fictional city of Salem, Illinois, Days of Our Lives has been a small-screen staple since its debut in 1965. With an episode count that exceeds a whopping 15,000, Days of Our Lives boasts decades of outstanding drama that far surpasses the majority of other TV shows in terms of sheer quantity.

6) Neighbours (9,363 Episodes)

Soap operas are often among the longest-running and most prolific shows on TV, but few find considerable popularity outside their own country of origin. Neighbours is something of an exception, however, as the show developed a strong foothold with audiences far outside of its native Australia. Having first aired in 1985, Neighbours ran continuously until 2022, then started a new chapter in 2023 until the TV show was cancelled again in 2025. However, it aired 9,363 episodes over its run, meaning that there’s still a wealth of Australian drama that can be enjoyed.

5) Power Rangers (900+ Episodes)

While the Power Rangers franchise is technically made up of many TV shows and a handful of movies, the fact that its story typically follows from one series to the next creates a core continuity that could be seen as one overarching show. Having multiple Power Rangers shows connect via characters and stories means that the total episode count exceeds 900. While it might only be slightly ahead of The Simpsons in terms of quantity, there are very few other TV shows that can offer the same level of colorful, action-packed excitement.

4) Saturday Night Live (1,000+ Episodes)

There are many who consider Saturday Night Live a staple of modern television, and for good reason. It has been airing since 1975, and has delivered a little more than 1,000 episodes across its 51 seasons (and counting). Saturday Night Live‘s sketches have skewered many aspects of pop culture, including movies, celebrities, and almost every conceivable topic that can be subjected to ridicule. It’s brilliantly hilarious and boasts decades of star-studded comedy brought to life by an ever-changing cast across its impressive episode count.

3) Looney Tunes (1,000+ Episodes)

Working out an exact episode count for Looney Tunes as a TV show is difficult, as its early years technically predate modern television. First beginning in the form of animated short films before eventually branching out into more traditional television formats, the characters of Looney Tunes have become wholly iconic in their nine decades of existence. Estimates suggest that there are at least 1,000 Looney Tunes cartoons that comprise the show’s classic era, but more recent additions bump that total up even higher, and they’re all packed with comedic quality.

2) Doctor Who (892 Episodes)

Although Doctor Who‘s modern revival has arguably delivered its greatest success, the iconic British sci-fi series first began way back in 1963. Combining its original run with the modern revival, the show has currently aired 892 episodes, sitting just ahead of The Simpsons‘ total count. It’s one of the most beloved and influential sci-fi series of all time, and many of the best Doctor Who episodes have left a lasting impact on pop culture, establishing the show not just as a long-running series but as a veritable sci-fi sensation.

1) One Piece (1,100+ Episodes)

One Piece is one of the most popular and successful anime series of all time, and is well-known for its high episode count. Currently, there are well over 1,000 episodes of One Piece for fans to enjoy, all following the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hats as they pursue Luffy’s dream of becoming the King of the Pirates. Over its long run, there have been many great One Piece moments, marking its run for its quality as well as its quantity.

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