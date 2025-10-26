28 Years Ago, King of the Hill Delivered Its Most Iconic Halloween Episode (And Featured an Oscar Winning Actress)

King of the Hill aired its most iconic take on Halloween with an episode premiering 28 years ago today, and all these years later its tricks and treats still hit as hard as they did back then. King of the Hill is not like many of its other adult animation compatriots in that rather than airing a Halloween special or episode every season like The Simpsons or Bob’s Burgers, Halloween was rarely highlighted through its 15 year run on FOX. King of the Hill has notably only had two episodes about the Halloween holiday thus far, and both of them were bangers.

On October 26, 1997, 28 years ago today, King of the Hill’s “Hilloween” made its debut with FOX. The episode was the animated series’ first attempt at tackling the spooky holiday, and revealed that Hank was a big fan of it as he hoped to share in the joy of the holiday together with his son. But it’s all thrown for a loop with the introduction of one of the series’ most memorable guest stars, Sally Field as Junie Harper, an overzealous Christian woman who’s seeking to ban the holiday in town.

King of the Hill’s Best Halloween Episode Premiered 28 Years Ago Today

Coming in during the show’s second season, “Hilloween” brings Halloween to Arlen for the first time in King of the Hill. Like much of what was seen in the earliest seasons of the series, Hank’s values were tested in ways he would have never expected to see before. King of the Hill was largely focused on the main dynamic between Hank and his son Bobby, and Hank had been trying to raise his son in the way he wanted despite how much the world around him was starting to change. Even still, Hank was always looking for more ways to bond with his son.

Bobby is a much different person from his father in that he doesn’t really like sports, and is interested in pursuing other things like comedy. The father and son are so different from one another that Hank loves finding things that the two of them can enjoy together. This is especially the case in “Hilloween” as the Halloween holiday knows it’s something both he and Bobby both enjoy. In fact, Hank was a rowdy kid when he was growing up as he and his friends would prank each other in their youth.

Hank often gets labeled as a conservative due to many of the values he holds dear, but that’s not exactly what makes him a conservative in the way that many use the term in recent years. It’s more like he’s a traditionalist who really emphasizes his values the most. This is a difference that’s highlighted even more in the face of more extreme religious conservatism with the debut of Junie Harper, who Sally Field depicts as a zealous Christian woman who hates the Halloween holiday because of its association with the Devil, Paganism, and other non-Christian ideals.

King of the Hill Uses Halloween to Fight Bad Faith

Harper uses the veil of Christianity to influence the neighborhood to ban the Halloween holiday, and try and get the children of the town to join a Christian youth group. It’s clear by the way it plays out that she’s forcing these children to make decisions that are aren’t really equipped for, and uses naive characters like Luanne (or giving the kids brownies to grease the wheels) to influence others. That’s not Hank’s view of the holiday as he doesn’t view it as something anti-Christian, however, it’s just a fun night to spend with his son.

This is where Hank distances himself from the idea of religious conservatism early on as Hank not only pushes back against the Halloween ban in town, but then dresses up as the devil to try and rescue Bobby from Harper’s house. He and the rest of the neighborhood take to the streets to “trick or treat” even amidst the ban, and Hank’s love of Halloween is what helps Bobby to escape Harper’s clutches. It’s here that Bobby himself also realizes that it’s not candy or Halloween he cares about, it’s making sure he can spend more time with his dad.

King of the Hill really knocked it out of the park with “Hilloween” 28 years ago, and it was such a success that the animated series never really made more attempts to highlight the Halloween holiday. There was another episode set around the holiday with spooky elements (and Academy Award nominated star, Michael Keaton) with “Pigmalion” years later, and one that’s technically about Hank’s fear of bats, but this was really the first and only full Halloween special. Sometimes, once is just enough to succeed.

