King of the Hill Creators Reveal How Revival Will Get Political

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season is slated to arrive on Hulu later this summer, showing us a very different side of the Hill family. Following a years-long stint in Saudi Arabia, Hank and Peggy are returning to Arlen, Texas, with their son Bobby working as a chef at a restaurant. While the fourteenth season revealing in the past that Hank’s politics would take a backseat to many of the other slice-of-life events of the series, the showrunner recently discussed the politics that will make an appearance and how careful the creators were when it came to exploring new territory for the Hulu series.

Showrunner Saladin Patterson discussed how King of the Hill is planning to get political for its fourteenth season, “The show has always been more about the family and culture rather than politics, but we touched upon immigration a little bit, but not in an overtly political way. We have no idea what these policies will be two years down the line, and everything could change by the time the show airs. So we must be careful to be focused on more cultural and generational changes, ironies and conflicts.”

King of The Hill Rides The Center

Patterson had previously discussed how Hank’s politics will be a part of the upcoming revival, “Hank always represented the sensible middle, the old show did a great job handling the extremes and kind of pushing people towards what the common-sense middle was. Well, Hank’s been gone, and while he’s gone, the country’s changed so much that where Hank stood in the middle isn’t really the middle anymore.”

Saladin had also noted that thanks to the time required for creating animation, King of the Hill wouldn’t exactly be ripping storylines from the headlines, “I hope no one has an expectation that it’s a late-night show. Animation takes a long time. We’re not ripping headlines. It’s about character and culture. I think focusing on small, relatable things was the way that we were able to steer clear of things that were gonna feel like gratuitous satire, on-the-nose, or just ineffective. You know, Oh, I see what they’re doing here. That’s a conservative point of view, that’s a liberal point of view. It’s kind of easy and simple, right?”

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season will arrive on August 4th, with all ten episodes of the new series arriving on that day. With the recent news that Hulu will be releasing all the episodes of Futurama’s next season will arrive on the same day, it seems as though the streaming service is making a change to how its shows land. While King of the Hill has yet to be officially confirmed for a fifteenth season, voice actors have hinted at the revival marching forward into the future.

