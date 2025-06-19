King of The Hill Revival Changes Hank’s Politics

In the lead-up to King of The Hill’s fourteenth season, landing on Hulu this August, fans have wondered just how much has changed for Hank in his time away. With recent interviews, co-creators and showrunners have examined how political the revival is set to be, aiming to be in step with the previous thirteen seasons and how they approached the world of politics. In a wild twist, a recent clip featuring Hank, Peggy, Dale, and Nancy arrived that might throw a big curveball at fans in terms of the “King’s” political leanings. Yes, it appears that some things have changed drastically for Hank during his time in Saudi Arabia.

The latest YouTube clip for King of The Hill’s Hulu comeback features Hank and company visiting the George W Bush museum, looking at various mementos from the 43rd President of the United States. In said clip, Hank marvels at the accomplishments of this past President, even going so far as to admire a pen that “created thousands of jobs” via offshore drilling. The protagonist admiring Bush and his presidential term is a big departure from his previous encounter with the one-time head of the free world. In King of The Hill’s fifth season, Hank took a very different look at George W. thanks to a chance meeting and a lackluster handshake.

The Perils of Polling

In the King of The Hill’s fifth season episode, “The Perils of Polling,” Hank meets George W. Bush and is taken aback by the politician’s handshake. Feeling that it’s not up to snuff with what a handshake should be, the animated protagonist is so dismayed that he doesn’t even know if he is going to vote for the candidate. Eventually, Hank joins Dale in not voting all together but “comes to his senses” as he attempts to rush back to the polls to get his ballot in. In the upcoming fourteenth season clip, no mention is made of the handshake and it seems as though Hill has become a giant fan of the former President.

In a recent interview with outlet Vulture, the revival’s showrunner Saladin K. Patterson spoke on Hank’s political leanings in the upcoming season. Stating that Hank is still in the center of the political aisle, “Hank always represented the sensible middle, the old show did a great job handling the extremes and kind of pushing people towards what the common-sense middle was. Well, Hank’s been gone, and while he’s gone, the country’s changed so much that where Hank stood in the middle isn’t really the middle anymore.”

When King of The Hill does return later this summer, fans won’t have to wait for episodes to release weekly. Hulu is set to release all ten new episodes on August 4th, meaning fans won’t have to wait to see how things have changed in Arlen, Texas across the board.

Want to see what else has changed in Hank's time away from the United States?