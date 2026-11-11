30 Years Later, This Forgotten Sci-Fi Series Looks Like the Battlestar Galactica Successor We Never Got

The internet used to be a much stranger place. You could stumble across a website devoted to UFO sightings or some supposedly haunted house and lose an entire evening wondering whether somebody had finally discovered something they shouldn’t have. No social media influencers. No carefully staged reaction videos. Just grainy photographs, bizarre stories, and enough unanswered questions to make you suspicious of your own computer. Honestly, it was a pretty wonderful time to be a curious teenager.

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Television didn’t always know what to do with that feeling. Most shows treated computers like convenient tools for finding information or sending an occasional threatening email. One Fox series had a much stranger idea. It imagined the internet as a gateway into a world of paranormal investigations and increasingly unsettling secrets. The premise sounds like a product of its time, but there’s a surprisingly ambitious science-fiction story hiding underneath all those creepy websites. And it deserved considerably more than the short run it received.

Fox introduced viewers to FreakyLinks in October 2000. Ethan Embry played Derek Barnes, a young man who ran a website devoted to unexplained phenomena. His brother Adam had died under mysterious circumstances, and Derek couldn’t quite leave the past alone. Along with his friends, he investigated everything from strange sightings to bizarre supernatural encounters. Think The X-Files for a generation that had just discovered the joys of spending far too much time online. There was even an actual website accompanying the series. Viewers could explore the fictional investigations beyond the television screen. That’s a pretty neat trick for a show that premiered when plenty of households still connected to the internet with dial-up.

When you watch this trailer, you’ll immediately see the connection to the found-footage genre. Turns out, this was a thing even before video cameras and camera phones were readily available to everyone.

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The involvement of David S. Goyer and Gregg Hale also gave the series an interesting pedigree. Hale had worked on The Blair Witch Project, so he understood how much mileage a mysterious story could get from making audiences question what they were seeing. FreakyLinks borrowed that sense of uncertainty and applied it to the emerging internet culture. Its weekly mysteries gave viewers plenty of creepy material to enjoy, but Derek’s search for answers about Adam offered something more personal. The show wasn’t just interested in finding monsters. It wanted to know why these strange things happened and whether they connected to something much bigger. That’s a lot of ambition for a series about a paranormal website.

Here’s what makes the show’s brief existence particularly frustrating. FreakyLinks arrived before serialized television became such a dominant part of science fiction. Its supernatural cases offered the familiar pleasures of a weekly adventure, but the mystery surrounding Derek’s brother gave the writers an opportunity to build something more complicated. Imagine following a trail of increasingly disturbing discoveries while the characters slowly realize that their investigations have much larger consequences. That’s the sort of storytelling that eventually helped make Ronald D. Moore’s Battlestar Galactica so compelling. The settings couldn’t be more different, but both premises offered room for a bigger story beneath the immediate threats.

Of course, FreakyLinks never got the opportunity to develop that potential. Fox canceled the series after 13 episodes, leaving Derek’s investigations with considerably less room to grow. Battlestar Galactica arrived a few years later and showed what happened when a science-fiction series committed to long-running mysteries and consequences that followed its characters. It had the time to explore political divisions, personal loyalties, and the uncomfortable business of deciding who deserved to survive. FreakyLinks wasn’t going to become that show overnight. Still, its fascination with hidden connections and technology-driven paranoia feels like an interesting road not taken. Sometimes a television series doesn’t fail because its ideas are bad. Sometimes it simply arrives before anyone knows what to do with them. Fox had a strange little science-fiction and horror experiment on its hands. I’d have happily spent another few seasons watching it get stranger.

Have you seen this series? If so, let us know what some of your favorite episodes are!