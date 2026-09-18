34 Years Ago, NBC Dealt a Major Blow to Saturday Morning Cartoons & A New Era of TV Was Born

For anyone who grew up watching cartoons in the ‘80s and ‘90s, there was a heartbreaking transition in time that few people realized had even happened. Normally during that era, you could wake up on a Saturday morning, turn on the television, and watch cartoons. It was one of those childhood routines that felt like it would last forever. Then NBC made a decision that would ultimately replace that entire tradition.

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It was 1992 and NBC decided to revolutionize the Saturday morning block of shows. The network shifted toward live-action programming aimed at teenagers instead of building its lineup around animated shows for younger children. Soon, kids were waking up on the weekend and wondering what happened to their favorite cartoons. NBC’s move accelerated the shift toward a different kind of television landscape. Sadly, for a generation that grew up believing Saturday mornings belonged to cartoons, that change would become increasingly difficult to reverse.

NBC Didn’t Just Change Its Lineup—It Changed the History of Saturday Morning TV

NBC’s final season of conventional Saturday-morning cartoons ended with the 1991–92 season. The last lineup included shows such as Captain N and the New Super Mario World, ProStars, Yo Yogi!, Space Cats, and Wish Kid. By the early 1990s, children’s television was changing rapidly. Cable networks were giving kids more options, while shows such as The Simpsons were proving that animated series could thrive outside the traditional Saturday-morning format as it started skewing more towards teens and adults. Meanwhile, Fox Kids was becoming a major destination for younger viewers. NBC had to figure out where it fit into this increasingly crowded television landscape. The network increasingly shifted toward older children and teenagers.

It all started with Saved By the Bell. When NBC launched Saved by the Bell in 1989, it premiered in prime time first. Whether the network intended it or not, that gave teenagers an opportunity to discover the show before it became part of NBC’s Saturday-morning lineup. If they wanted to watch more, they now had a reason to tune in on Saturday mornings. As a result, a Saved By the Bell episode created a massive plot hole involving a future superhero actor. Suddenly, the weekend wasn’t necessarily about sitting through hours of cartoons anymore. You could watch teenagers dealing with school, friendships, relationships, and all the other things that came with growing up. For kids who were already getting older, this probably seemed like a natural progression. But for anyone who still wanted cartoons with their breakfast, it was the beginning of a very different Saturday-morning experience.

The End of NBC’s Cartoons Helped Usher in a New Era of Children’s Television

NBC didn’t cause the decline of Saturday-morning cartoons by itself, but it did help accelerate the transition. The network was responding to a changing television market, and by becoming the first major broadcast network to abandon the traditional cartoon model, NBC helped demonstrate that there were other ways to use Saturday morning. Eventually, Teen NBC, or TNBC, became a major part of that strategy, alongside Saturday Today. This gave an entire generation of kids a different reason to turn on the television on Saturday mornings. Other networks eventually followed, and the institution of the traditional Saturday-morning cartoon gradually collapsed. Today, Saturday-morning cartoon fans can still explore Tubi’s new programming geared toward them.

Before the traditional Saturday-morning cartoon era could disappear, however, another network was proving that there was still plenty of life left in children’s animation. Fox Kids was becoming one of the biggest destinations for young viewers, offering programming throughout the week instead of limiting kids’ television to Saturday mornings. Shows like Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men, and Tiny Toon Adventures gave kids plenty of reasons to keep tuning in, while Nickelodeon and the newly launched Cartoon Network were making cartoons available around the clock.

Ultimately, NBC’s decision didn’t make kids stop watching cartoons—it helped expose how much the children’s television landscape had changed. Kids no longer needed to wait until Saturday morning to watch their favorite shows. They could watch children’s programming after school, in the evenings, or throughout the weekend, depending on the channel. Saturday morning was no longer the only place where kids’ television lived. The cartoons would live on—but the Saturday morning that once belonged to them would never be the same.

