March 1st Will Be a Great Day for Saturday Morning Cartoons Fans (Thanks to Tubi)

March 1st is going to be a great day for fans of Saturday morning cartoon classics thanks to Tubi, and the streaming platform is going to be a platform cartoon lovers are going to want to visit through the rest of March as well. It’s been a tough time to be a cartoon fan as a number of classic shows from the 1990s and 2000s are often hailed as some of the best, but also some of the hardest to actually go back and watch. Removed from many streaming platforms, some of these shows have been completely unavailable to watch at all.

Tubi has confirmed that they are going to be the de-facto streaming service that fans of classic cartoons beginning this March. With a list teasing all the new shows coming this month, the platform has announced some major licenses for the likes of 1990s and 2000s Cartoon Network shows that fans can’t find streaming anywhere else, classic Kids WB shows that haven’t been released elsewhere, and many more that you might have watched on Saturday mornings. Check out the breakdown of the full list below.

Classic Cartoons Streaming With Tubi This March

Abbott & Costello Cartoons

Addams Family (1974)

Adventures of Batman

The Animaniacs

Aquaman

Astro and the Space Mutts

Atom Ant

Baby Looney Tunes

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool Scooby-Doo!

Beetlejuice

Ben 10 (2005)

Beware the Batman

Captain Caveman

Captain Caveman & The Teen Angels

Captain Planet

Codename: Kids Next Door

Courage The Cowardly Dog

Cow & Chicken

Dastardly and Muttley in their Flying Machines

Dexter’s Laboratory

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz

Dragon’s Lair

Duck Dodgers

Dukes of Hazzard: The Animated Series

Dumb & Dumber (Animated Series)

Dynomutt, Dog Wonder

Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy

Evil Con Carne

Flintstone Family Adventures

Flintstone Kids

Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends

Freakazoid!

Great Grape Ape

Help, It’s the Hair Bear Bunch

Hong Kong Phooey

Jonny Quest

Justice League

Justice League Action

Krypto the Superdog

Legion of Super Heroes

Loonatics Unleashed

Looney Tunes 3D Shorts

Looney Tunes Cartoons

MAD

Magilla Gorilla

Mucha Lucha!

New Looney Tunes Show (aka Wabbit)

New Scooby Doo Mysteries

Paddington Bear

Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm

Perils of Penelope Pitstop

Pinky and the Brain

Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain

Powerpuff Girls

Pup Named Scooby Doo

Quick Draw McGraw

Ricochet Rabbit

Scooby and Scrappy Doo

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated

Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get a Clue

Smurfs

Snagglepuss

Static Shock!

Super Friends

Supernatural: The Anime Series

Taz-Mania

Teen Titans

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo

The Batman

The Completely Mental Misadventures of Ed Grimley

The Frankenstones

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

The Heathcliff and Dingbat Show

The Mask (Animated Series)

The New Adventures of Batman

The New Adventures of Gilligan

The New Fred and Barney Show

The New Scooby Doo Movies

The Plastic Man Comedy Adventure Show

The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest

The Secret Squirrel Show

The Super Globetrotters

The Yogi Bear Show

Tiny Toon Adventures

Tom & Jerry

Tom & Jerry Comedy Show

Tom & Jerry Kids

Tom & Jerry Show

The Tom & Jerry Tales

Top Cat

Unikitty

Wacky Races

Wacky Races (2017)

Xiaolin Showdown

Yo! Yogi

Yogi’s Galaxy Goof-Ups

Yogi’s Gang

Yogi’s Space Race

Yogi’s Treasure Hunt

The shows coming to Tubi on March 1st specifically are:

The Animaniacs

The Powerpuff Girls

Teen Titans

The Batman

Ben 10 (2005)

Pinky and the Brain

Justice League

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Dexter’s Laboratory

Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy

Courage The Cowardly Dog

Taz-Mania

Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Mask (Animated Series)

Yogi’s Gang

What Classic Cartoon Should I Watch First?

The additions to the line up on March 1st start a great month of animated classics for Tubi. The streaming service is already incredibly appealing thanks to the fact that everything they offer is available completely for free with ads, but now it’s going to be offering shows that are no longer available to watch anywhere else. Shows like The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Courage the Cowardly Dog have been removed from other platforms, and were just missing entirely.

There are shows in this line up that have never been available streaming either like Taz-Mania, Mucha Lucha! and many others that you’re just going to want to tune in. It’s a nostalgic blast from the past, so cartoon fans are going to want to check in on Tubi starting this March for this mega update.

