March 1st Will Be a Great Day for Saturday Morning Cartoons Fans (Thanks to Tubi)

March 1st is going to be a great day for fans of Saturday morning cartoon classics thanks to Tubi, and the streaming platform is going to be a platform cartoon lovers are going to want to visit through the rest of March as well. It’s been a tough time to be a cartoon fan as a number of classic shows from the 1990s and 2000s are often hailed as some of the best, but also some of the hardest to actually go back and watch. Removed from many streaming platforms, some of these shows have been completely unavailable to watch at all.
Tubi has confirmed that they are going to be the de-facto streaming service that fans of classic cartoons beginning this March. With a list teasing all the new shows coming this month, the platform has announced some major licenses for the likes of 1990s and 2000s Cartoon Network shows that fans can’t find streaming anywhere else, classic Kids WB shows that haven’t been released elsewhere, and many more that you might have watched on Saturday mornings. Check out the breakdown of the full list below.
Classic Cartoons Streaming With Tubi This March
- Abbott & Costello Cartoons
- Addams Family (1974)
- Adventures of Batman
- The Animaniacs
- Aquaman
- Astro and the Space Mutts
- Atom Ant
- Baby Looney Tunes
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Be Cool Scooby-Doo!
- Beetlejuice
- Ben 10 (2005)
- Beware the Batman
- Captain Caveman
- Captain Caveman & The Teen Angels
- Captain Planet
- Codename: Kids Next Door
- Courage The Cowardly Dog
- Cow & Chicken
- Dastardly and Muttley in their Flying Machines
- Dexter’s Laboratory
- Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz
- Dragon’s Lair
- Duck Dodgers
- Dukes of Hazzard: The Animated Series
- Dumb & Dumber (Animated Series)
- Dynomutt, Dog Wonder
- Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy
- Evil Con Carne
- Flintstone Family Adventures
- Flintstone Kids
- Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends
- Freakazoid!
- Great Grape Ape
- Help, It’s the Hair Bear Bunch
- Hong Kong Phooey
- Jonny Quest
- Justice League
- Justice League Action
- Krypto the Superdog
- Legion of Super Heroes
- Loonatics Unleashed
- Looney Tunes 3D Shorts
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- MAD
- Magilla Gorilla
- Mucha Lucha!
- New Looney Tunes Show (aka Wabbit)
- New Scooby Doo Mysteries
- Paddington Bear
- Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm
- Perils of Penelope Pitstop
- Pinky and the Brain
- Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain
- Powerpuff Girls
- Pup Named Scooby Doo
- Quick Draw McGraw
- Ricochet Rabbit
- Scooby and Scrappy Doo
- Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated
- Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get a Clue
- Smurfs
- Snagglepuss
- Static Shock!
- Super Friends
- Supernatural: The Anime Series
- Taz-Mania
- Teen Titans
- The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo
- The Batman
- The Completely Mental Misadventures of Ed Grimley
- The Frankenstones
- The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
- The Heathcliff and Dingbat Show
- The Mask (Animated Series)
- The New Adventures of Batman
- The New Adventures of Gilligan
- The New Fred and Barney Show
- The New Scooby Doo Movies
- The Plastic Man Comedy Adventure Show
- The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest
- The Secret Squirrel Show
- The Super Globetrotters
- The Yogi Bear Show
- Tiny Toon Adventures
- Tom & Jerry
- Tom & Jerry Comedy Show
- Tom & Jerry Kids
- Tom & Jerry Show
- The Tom & Jerry Tales
- Top Cat
- Unikitty
- Wacky Races
- Wacky Races (2017)
- Xiaolin Showdown
- Yo! Yogi
- Yogi’s Galaxy Goof-Ups
- Yogi’s Gang
- Yogi’s Space Race
- Yogi’s Treasure Hunt
The shows coming to Tubi on March 1st specifically are:
- The Animaniacs
- The Powerpuff Girls
- Teen Titans
- The Batman
- Ben 10 (2005)
- Pinky and the Brain
- Justice League
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Dexter’s Laboratory
- Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy
- Courage The Cowardly Dog
- Taz-Mania
- Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends
- Codename: Kids Next Door
- The Mask (Animated Series)
- Yogi’s Gang
What Classic Cartoon Should I Watch First?
The additions to the line up on March 1st start a great month of animated classics for Tubi. The streaming service is already incredibly appealing thanks to the fact that everything they offer is available completely for free with ads, but now it’s going to be offering shows that are no longer available to watch anywhere else. Shows like The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Courage the Cowardly Dog have been removed from other platforms, and were just missing entirely.
There are shows in this line up that have never been available streaming either like Taz-Mania, Mucha Lucha! and many others that you’re just going to want to tune in. It’s a nostalgic blast from the past, so cartoon fans are going to want to check in on Tubi starting this March for this mega update.
