Every Episode of a ‘70s Saturday Morning Cartoon Classic Is Finally Streaming (& Completely Free)

If you were a kid in the ‘70s, waking up early on Saturdays, grabbing a bowl of cereal, and sitting down in front of the TV to watch shows like Scooby-Doo, Fat Albert, and Super Friends was basically a ritual. Those Saturday morning cartoon traditions have since all but vanished in the modern era, but streaming has thankfully made it easier to revisit some of those nostalgic classics. This May, a beloved Saturday morning cartoon returned to streaming, and it’s completely free to watch.

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As of May 1st, all 16 episodes of the one-season The Addams Family cartoon are available to stream exclusively on Tubi. The Hanna-Barbera Productions cartoon featured a traveling, RV-based version of the iconic macabre family and aired as part of NBC’s Saturday morning cartoon lineup in 1973 but has been pretty difficult to find on streaming prior to its arrival to Tubi. The free streamer is actually a treasure trove for early Addams Family content. Prior to the arrival of the animated show, the free streamer already hosted all 64 episodes of the original series, which ran for two seasons on ABC from 1964 until 1966, as well as the 1977 The Addams Family: Halloween Special, which reunited the original 1960s cast as the eccentric family prepares for their favorite holiday while unknowingly hosting robbers who plot to steal their fortune.

The Addams Family Animated Show Successfully Brought the Characters Back to TV

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If you’re an Addams Family fan, then the cartoon needs to be on your watchlist this May. Born from a successful appearance on The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries in 1972, the show successfully brought the iconic characters back to TV in a big way, maintaining the ooky tone they were known for while also making a few changes. Beyond the move from live-action to animation, which directly reflected Charles Addams’ original New Yorker drawings, the series brought the family to a wider scope as they set off on an entertaining cross-country adventure that was perfect for a Saturday morning cartoon. And while the show brought back original live-action cast members Jackie Coogan (Uncle Fester) and Ted Cassidy (Lurch), it also featured newcomers to the family, including a young Jodie Foster as the voice of Pugsley.

The series ultimately proved that the kooky family was well-suited for animated adaptations and paved the way for future iterations in the animated sphere. Although it took some time, Hanna-Barbera went on to produce the two-season ‘90s animated series in the wake of the 1991 live-action film success. More recently, The Addams Family returned to animation with the 2019 and 2021 animated films.

Other Animated Titles Now on Tubi

Tubi’s free streaming lineup boasts a great roster of fresh streaming titles this May, and The Addams Family is just one of them. In the TV realm, the streamer just added Cartoon Network shows like Cow and Chicken and Evil Con Carne, as well as Kids’ WB’s Static Shock. On the movie front, Tubi is now streaming animated films such as Flushed Away, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Rio 2, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie, and The Angry Birds Movie.

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