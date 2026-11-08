A Cult Sci-fi Franchise’s Next Chapter Will Finally Release This Month, And The Wait Was 20 Years Shorter Than Last Time

Blade Runner is one of the most interesting sci-fi franchises of all time, as its cult status has made it fluctuate between an icon of the genre and box-office poison. However, the franchise is once again coming back less than a decade after its last project, giving Blade Runner another chance to shine in the modern era.

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Ridley Scott’s 1982 masterpiece Blade Runner is a cult classic, but it wasn’t an instant one. The film made only $41.8 million against a $30 million budget, and the butchered studio version received mixed reviews from critics. After decades of director’s cuts and reappraisal, Blade Runner 2049 finally hit theaters in 2017. While it was a critical success off the bat, it too struggled at the box office. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the franchise, as Blade Runner 2099 is about to release directly to streaming.

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Blade Runner 2099 Will Release On Prime Video On November 25

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

On November 25, 2026, Blade Runner 2099 will release on Prime Video, marking the first live-action Blade Runner project since 2017. A few animated shorts were released in 2017, and an anime series titled Blade Runner: Black Lotus was released in 2021, but the big budget required to bring Ridley Scott and Philip K. Dick’s world to life has been too high a bar ever since 2049‘s box office failure. Luckily, Prime Video is taking a new approach with the franchise. Unlike the previous two live-action Blade Runner projects, which were both features, Blade Runner 2099 is a miniseries.

The series was first announced in 2021, with the existence of a pilot and a series bible that mapped out a 10-episode arc revealed. The project was titled Blade Runner 2099 in 2022, and after a few years of development, Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer joined the show in 2024. Silka Luisa is the showrunner of the series, having previously created the 2022 Apple TV+ show Shining Girls. Ridley Scott is an executive producer on the series, while Blade Runner 2049 co-writer Michael Green was consulted during the show’s development, proving that creatives from the franchise’s past have had a hand in the creation of the miniseries.

Blade Runner 2099 seems to be turning the franchise on its head, which is one of the most controversial things about the project. In the 50-year time jump since the last project, Replicants have taken over Los Angeles due to an uprising. Now, humans are second-class citizens, a massive shift from the previous projects. The previous projects have been all about humans subjugating Replicants, leading to the thematic explorations of what constitutes humanity that the franchise has been known for. While it is entirely possible that this subversion of expectations could be utilized to explore interesting thematic ideas, the idea of an AI dystopia is far less unique than the traditional Blade Runner setup.

Against this backdrop, the series will follow Yeoh’s Olwen, a Replicant Blade Runner who is tasked with hunting down a group of Replicants who have gone rogue. Schafer’s Cora is Olwen’s Blade Runner partner, although she is secretly a human who is pretending to be a Replicant. This will undoubtedly lead to an incredibly interesting dynamic, lending a buddy cop feel to Blade Runner 2099.

Could Blade Runner 2099 Be The Franchise’s First Hit?

Both 1982’s Blade Runner and 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 were box office failures, and the little-known Black Lotus anime wasn’t a smash hit either. However, there is a slight chance that Blade Runner 2099 could defy the odds and become the franchise’s first hit. For starters, the fact that 2099 is a streaming show gives it a leg up on its predecessors. Newcomers don’t have to get over the hurdle of paying for a ticket, so if they already are paying for the streaming service, they may be more likely to give the show a chance.

On top of that, weird, heady sci-fi shows are all the rage right now, with projects like Severance, Silo, and From being some of the biggest hits of the past few years. Blade Runner is one of the founding fathers of heady sci-fi, and if 2099 is anything like its predecessors, its sci-fi world will only be a vehicle to explore thematic ideas. Good word of mouth could cause Blade Runner 2099 to excel beyond the franchise’s cult status and become an actual streaming success, especially if it is accessible to viewers who haven’t seen the previous movies.