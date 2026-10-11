A Cult Sci-Fi Franchise Makes Its Glorious Return – Watch the Blade Runner 2099 Trailer Now

In a huge moment, Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for its Blade Runner 2099 series that will hit Prime Video in November. The trailer is for a series that takes place 50 years after Blade Runner 2049 in a reborn Los Angeles. Hunter Schafer stars as Cora, a fugitive making a final bid to stop running by taking on a new role as a Blade Runner. She is forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant played by Michelle Yeoh, who is only days away from dying. Olwen’s goal is to find someone who has the cure that can save Replicants from their programmed lifespans.

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The trailer, released at New York Comic Con (NYCC), takes audiences into a place that previous movies had never done before. There are shots of them in spacecraft, taking the action off Earth for some scenes, but it also shows the moral shades of gray for the story that was so perfectly portrayed in the two movies. Check out the trailer below.

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Blade Runner 2099 Shows What We Can Expect From Prime Video Series

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There is a lot to take in when watching this first Blade Runner 2099 trailer. As expected from this brilliant sci-fi world, there are questions about what it means to be human. Since one of the lead characters in this is a Replicant, the dialogue often rings true to this theme. One line in the trailer comments that Replicants want to feel human because they are unhappy that they are pretending to be something they are not. However, while some Replicants believe they were meant to be gods, they have the downfall that their lifespans are short. The trailer shows that this is the mission that Olwen is on, trying to find the person who can cure Replicants.

The trailer also shows Hunter Schafer’s Cora as she follows Olwen, although, as the final line in the trailer shows, she might not know what her mission actually is. The plot line shows that Cora and Olwen will have to team up to find a runaway who could bring down the entire city, where humans are now second-class citizens, and Replicants are the ruling class. The NYCC panel saw Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, as well as actors Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Matthew Needham, and showrunner/creator/executive producer Silka Luisa join executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson on the stage to discuss the new series.

In the panel, Luisa said that Olwen is hunting down missing rogue Replicants. Luisa said that Cora has been running from Blade Runners her entire life, and now she has to pretend to be one to survive. Blade Runner 2099 premieres on Prime Video on November 25, with all eight episodes hitting that day.

Are you excited about Blade Runner 2099 coming out this year? What is it you want to see from the new series? Let us know in the comments below.