A Forgotten ’80s Marvel Series Was This Close to Starting Marvel’s Animated Universe a Decade Earlier

In the ‘80s, Marvel Comics was hitting its stride with some of its most memorable animated shows. The year it all began was 1981 specifically. Cadence Industries was Marvel Comics’ parent company, and they acquired the animation studio DePatie–Freleng Enterprises. This particular company had been producing The Pink Panther cartoons years earlier. The result was the formation of a new entity known as Marvel Productions. Aside from co-producing the era’s most culturally defining cartoons such as The Transformers, G.I. Joe, and The Muppet Babies, this new studio also had comic book superheroes. To be exact, they created the cartoons Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends as well as The Incredible Hulk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Saturday morning cartoons were well-regarded, although the Hulk’s series only lasted one season (and not because it was bad by any means, but that’s a whole other story), while Spider-Man’s show went on for several seasons. And it was good ol’ webhead’s cartoon that nearly paved the way for an entire universe of Marvel Comics cartoons.

The Spider-Man Episode That Was Really an X-Men Pilot

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends was Marvel’s biggest animated success in the ‘80s. So, it only made sense to use the show to introduce its viewers to other Marvel characters who would be good candidates for their own cartoon. And Marvel Productions did just that. Spider-Man, Iceman, and Firestar arrived at the X-Mansion, and the entire team of mutants was waiting. Cyclops, Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Professor X, Thunderbird, and Sprite were all there. For any kid, it would’ve been a treat to see a bunch of unique-looking superheroes suddenly show up. For any comic book fan at the time, it would’ve been an exciting possibility to look forward to.

The episode, “The X-Men Adventure,” was released in 1983, years before X-Men: The Animated Series would turn Marvel’s mutants into television icons. That’s what makes it such an important piece of Marvel history. The X-Men weren’t being introduced as some completely separate thing that had nothing to do with Spider-Man. They were already living in the same animated world, with Iceman sitting right there as one of Spider-Man’s regular teammates. And once you start thinking about it, the obvious question becomes pretty hard to ignore: if Marvel could put this many X-Men together in one Spider-Man cartoon, why not give them a show of their own?

The X-Men Cartoon That Could Have Expanded Marvel Animation

It’s a pretty straightforward superhero adventure, but that’s what makes it fun and classic. No world-ending plot or multiverse problems. Just an enjoyable superhero crossover and team-up—just like in the comics at the time. What made this episode monumental was how rare it was to not only see Marvel superheroes animated on TV, but also see two very different comic book worlds collide. It was definitely special to see the world of the X-Men be visited by a non-mutant superhero—especially Spidey.

But instead of an X-Men cartoon launching soon after, fans had to wait. And wait a long time. Marvel’s big animated X-Men breakthrough didn’t appear until 1992. By then, X-Men: The Animated Series could arrive with its own cast, its own stories, and a much larger spotlight. But imagine the alternate timeline. An X-Men series in the 1980s could have grown alongside the other Marvel cartoons, with Spider-Man dropping by, the X-Men returning the favor, and an entire generation of kids learning that these weren’t isolated superhero shows at all. The pieces were already sitting there in plain sight. Marvel just didn’t put them together yet. And somewhere, in an alternate universe, Saturday morning television probably had a whole lot more mutants.

There was a special kind of magic in discovering these superhero connections before shared MCU universes became the norm. In a time when even Marvel comics took better measures to keep their comic canon in continuity, crossover events usually felt like events worth paying attention to. Even when a character would pop into a different book as a cameo, Marvel knew how to make it count. That was amplified with the new Marvel cartoons. Back then, one unexpected hero could make Saturday morning feel like a doorway to something bigger. Maybe that is why these old cartoons still resonate. The adventure may be over, but for a kid watching, the Marvel universe was just beginning. Nuff said.