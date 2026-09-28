29 Years Ago, A Groundbreaking Marvel TV Show Ended, Then Returned Nearly 3 Decades Later

For a lot of kids, Saturday morning meant one thing: a fun time to eat junk-food cereal and watch awesome cartoons. You knew the schedule. You knew the theme songs. And you knew which characters you wanted to see before you even turned on the TV. Then, on September 20, 1997, one of Marvel’s biggest animated hits came to an end. After five seasons, it was over. For a generation of kids who stuck with the characters, along with comic-book fans, that was a pretty big deal.

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The show had become a fan favorite because it did more than put famous comic-book characters on television. It created new adventures, developed its characters, and adapted some of Marvel’s biggest stories without making every episode feel like a comic brought to life. Then it disappeared. Nearly 27 years later, Marvel brought those characters back. But the new series also made something very clear: recreating the old magic is harder than it looks.

X-Men: The Animated Series Gave a Generation Its Own X-Men

The show was X-Men: The Animated Series. When it premiered in 1992, it didn’t take long to become a favorite. Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, and the rest of the team always deserve to have a television world of their own. They weren’t just fighting a different villain every week. They had comics history. Their relationships as mutants were also explored. The show also seemed to be building its own lore and canon events that actually mattered.

That was one of the show’s biggest strengths. It could adapt famous stories like the Dark Phoenix Saga and “Days of Future Past,” but it didn’t need a comic-book classic every time. It created plenty of original adventures, too. Sometimes the best episodes were simply about the characters. By the time the finale aired on September 20, 1997, these weren’t just Marvel heroes anymore. They were the X-Men that an entire generation had grown up with. But sadly, they were gone.

The show also understood that having a huge cast could be a good thing. Wolverine could get his spotlight, then Rogue could take center stage, or Storm could suddenly have a story of her own. Even characters like Jubilee and Gambit had room to become fan favorites. That made the team feel bigger than any one character. It also meant there was always another story to tell. The series had plenty of comic-book material to draw from, but it wasn’t afraid to do its own thing. That’s a big reason the show still feels like more than a nostalgic trip back to the ’90s.

X-Men ’97 Brought Them Back, But Took a Different Approach

Nearly 27 years later, Marvel finally brought the team back with X-Men ’97. The Disney+ series wasn’t a reboot. It continued the animated world fans remembered, brought back the familiar designs, and picked up the characters’ stories instead of starting from scratch. For anyone who watched the original series as a kid, it was a pretty remarkable thing to see. The X-Men were back. And fans want more.

But there’s a big difference between the two shows. X-Men ’97 has decades of comics to pull from, and it isn’t shy about using them. Classic storylines, familiar characters, and major pieces of X-Men mythology are constantly being folded into the new series. Marvel has even published reading guides connecting episodes to the comics. That’s fun for longtime fans. Still, it also makes the original stand out. The ’90s series could take Wolverine, Rogue, Storm, Gambit, and the rest of the team, put them in a completely new situation, and just let them have an adventure.

It isn’t that X-Men ’97 doesn’t have new ideas. It certainly does. But the series has a lot of history to juggle, and sometimes that history becomes the story. That’s very different from watching the original series and wondering what the X-Men would get into next. Back then, the characters were still being defined for a huge television audience. Today, they’re some of Marvel’s most recognizable heroes. That’s exciting, but it also creates a different kind of show. The original had the freedom to surprise viewers. X-Men ’97 has the challenge of living up to something those viewers already loved. It’s also yet to be seen how the X-Men ’97 cartoon will affect the MCU reboot.

Nearly three decades later, it’s great to see these X-Men back where they belong. Hopefully, Disney keeps that momentum going with another animated series that gives the ’90s team a full season of original adventures. Sometimes you don’t need another famous comic-book storyline—you just need Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Gambit, Cyclops, and the rest of the team going on a great adventure. The future looks X-cellent.