After 10 Years, Song Joong-Ki’s Career-Saving K-Drama Is Still A Must-Watch Despite Its Real-Life Tragic Ending

Song Joong-ki’s career was saved by a 2016 K-drama, and while its real-life ending tarnishes its legacy, it’s still a must-watch classic. It’s difficult to imagine a time when the actor wasn’t the forefront of the Korean entertainment landscape, considering how prominent he is now in the industry’s global spread. Spearheading Netflix’s Vicenzo and Reborn Rich, Song Joong-ki also had a high-profile cameo in Queen of Tears.

Those who were plugged into Korean entertainment before its global boom would know that Song Joong-ki was already in the industry in the late 2000s. He was in countless shows like My Fair Lady and Sungkyunkwan Scandal, but not as a lead. Like many leading actors, he started as a supporting cast member in many projects, until he was awarded his breakthrough role in 2012’s Innocent Man.

2016’s Descendants of the Sun Effectively Revived Song Joong-ki’s Career

Just a year after Song Joong-ki’s milestone year in 2012, he enlisted in the army — a mandatory requirement in South Korea for its male citizens. This lasted for two years, which effectively cut off the momentum of his rise to stardom. By the time he came out in 2015, choosing his next role was arguably the most important decision he ever made for his career, as it would dictate how his comeback would pan out. Ultimately, he chose to do Descendants of the Sun, which was released in 2016.

The war-medical drama series was a massive gamble for everyone involved, given how untested its premise was at the time. Miraculously, however, it was able to assemble an elite ensemble, with A-lister Song Hye-kyo joining opposite Song Joong-ki, while Jin Goo and Kim Ji-won eventually rounded out the main cast. Ultimately, the risk paid off, as the KBS series was crowned as the highest-earning K-drama among Hallyu content in 2016. Descendants of the Sun was also both a critical and commercial success, with the show praised for its premise and the cast’s performance.

Its success was obviously great for everyone involved. It led to more prominent projects for its leads, not to mention acting awards during the local year-enders in South Korea. For Song Joong-ki specifically, however, it catapulted him to a higher level of stardom. While he was already starting to climb the industry ladder with Innocent Man, he needed to ensure that his comeback project would help reinstate his place in the field. Like Hollywood, Korean entertainment is fast-paced, which means that to be able to stay relevant, one must be visible as much as possible — whether that’s starring in a scripted series or being a regular part of a variety show.

Having a four-year break is not ideal, as it risks being irrelevant, considering the sheer number of actors working in K-dramas. Song Joong-ki choosing Descendants of the Sun and becoming arguably his biggest hit thus far made it easier for him to ease back into the industry. Aside from that, the show’s international popularity helped him become an established name that led to him starring in global projects.

Descendants of the Sun Is Still A Must Watch, Despite Song Hye-kyo & Song Joong-ki’s Real-life Split

10 years later, Descendants of the Sun is still a cut above the rest when it comes to K-dramas. It’s the perfect next watch for those who have been ingrained in the industry and are tired of the repetitive tropes in many series. On the flipside, it’s also a great entry show for anyone who wants to start dipping their toes into K-dramas and check what the buzz is all about. Its unique premise is a major selling point, but like the majority of K-dramas, its backbone is the romance between Song Joong-ki’s soldier, Yoo Shi-jin, and Song Hye-kyo’s doctor, Kang Mo-yeon.

The pair’s chemistry was so palpable in the series that it transcended into a real-life relationship. Co-stars publicly dating in Korean entertainment has been normalized in the last few years, but back then, this was major news, especially since it involved two big stars. Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki eventually got married in 2017, which would have been made their characters’ ending in Descendants of the Sun so much sweeter. Unfortunately, their marriaged ended in a divorce that was finalized after just two years.

Admittedly, that real-life story adds a sad context to Descendants of the Sun. Despite that, the show is still worth checking out. Ultimately, what happened to Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s split shouldn’t deter one from watching it, as the series is still a solid K-drama for anyone looking to watch something well-made.

Descendants of the Sun is available to stream on Prime Video and Kocowa.