Bat-Fam’s Showrunner And Cast Reveal If Series Can Work In Live-Action And Biggest Challenges Of Making It Happen (Exclusive)

Bat-Fam introduces DC fans to a delightfully eccentric version of Batman’s extended family, with heroes and villains alike living under the same roof. The dynamics are heartfelt and hilarious, especially when you factor in a ghostly Ra’s Al Ghul and the insanity that is Man-Bat alongside all of the day-to-day craziness that is Batman’s life already. The project is brilliant in animation, but when ComicBook had a chance to speak to Bat-Fam’s showrunner and cast, we wanted to know if they would want to play their characters in a live-action version if that ever came to be, and if they thought Bat-Fam could translate its humor and heart into a live-action setting.

Showrunner Mike Roth thinks it could work, especially if they can find a way to translate some of the unusual designs from the show into a live-action format. “I think yeah. Yeah, you could totally. I think some of the humor lives in these unusual, unorthodox designs, you know, but I think it could totally be pulled off in a live action. Why not? I think it’d be dope, especially with what CG can do today, you know? And Man-Bat, our Man-Bat?

That also means that Roth could build the amped up Batmobile from the series in real life, and he’s 100% driving it around the city if it happens. “Hey, 100%. Yeah. I would want to build it for real though, because I’d want to at least drive it down the street once. Yeah. Probably knock all my teeth out because it would shake so hard. You know, it’s interesting because when I used to live in Burbank and Adam West, the ’66 Batman, he had a Batmobile, the Batmobile from the series, and he would drive it around. Every once in a while, he’d be driving through. You just see it parked at ike, Target or something. You know, it’s pretty cool,” Roth said.

The cast seems open to the idea as well, including Little Batman actor Yonas Kibreab, though it would require some getting used to. “Definitely, really cool. I think it would be strange though, because like, you’re used to just doing it with your voice, but then you know, kind of all the stunts and stuff. That would be really cool.”

For Haley Tju, playing Claire would be a bit more of a challenge, given that the character is 12 in the show, but given the transformation happened thanks to a Lazarus Pit, there are options to work with to make it all work. “I feel like you’d (Yonas) be a perfect little Batman. Live action, 100%. I feel like maybe I could play a 12-year-old. I don’t know, I’m a grown adult now, but maybe we could make it work. Honestly, I’d be down and I think it’d be fun,” Tju said. “I could transform into the volcano adult version, then also the child version. Let’s make it make it happen, right?”

You can’t have a Bat-Fam live-action version without Ra’s Al Ghul, as Pap Pap causes his own brand of chaos in the house. Ra’s is played by Michael Benyaer in the show, and he is 100% in on a live-action version if it hits the screen.

“You know, I would love to. And I have a feeling that when they were casting this, they wanted to get people who could play the characters, live action, as it were, you know what I’m saying? So, you know, the other actors could definitely play the live-action versions of their characters all the way from Batman to Alicia and even James Cromwell. So, who knows, it could happen. They’ve done a few of these kinds of comedy animated shows into live action, and sometimes they do get the voice Actors, but it would be great. I would love to,” Benyaer said.

At the moment, fans are waiting to see if Bat-Fam is renewed for a second season, and perhaps one day we’ll see these characters and this one-of-a-kind world move to the realm of live-action as well.

Bat-Fam season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

