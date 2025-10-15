Every Villain Confirmed for Prime Video’s New Batman TV Show (#1 Deserves a Live-Action Movie)

There’s about to be more Batman on the big screen than the world knows what to do with. Of course, Matt Reeves’ universe is looking to keep the good time going with The Batman Part II, which, despite dealing with several delays, still has a lot going for it. Meanwhile, James Gunn over at DC Studios wants to bring his own version of the Dark Knight into the fold. The co-CEO is remaining tight-lipped about the actors he’s considering. Still, there is a shortlist, meaning the latest live-action version of the hero will arrive in the DC Universe sooner rather than later.

While the DC movie division decides how it’s going to tackle two different Batmen, the TV department continues to get to have fun. The latest show focusing on the Caped Crusader is the animated Bat-Fam, which follows Bruce Wayne as he tries not only to keep Gotham safe but also to raise a son. However, the city’s bad guys aren’t going to make things easy for him. Here’s every villain confirmed for Prime Video’s Bat-Fam, including one that deserves a live-action movie.

10) Joker

With Bat-Fam being a sequel to the Merry Little Batman animated movie, there are bound to be a few connections. The Joker will make the jump to the Prime Video series, causing trouble for the titular family. Damian Wayne chases after him in the trailer, but he has to know the Clown Prince of Crime won’t go down that easily.

9) Solomon Grundy

Being named after a nursery rhyme doesn’t mean Solomon Grundy is for children. He’s one of Batman’s most dangerous villains, an undead monster with one goal: destruction. The Caped Crusader may have to call in reinforcements if he wants to make sure Grundy leaves Gotham for good in Bat-Fam.

8) Killer Croc

Whenever Killer Croc is on the scene, Batman knows he’s going to have to watch out because the hulking monster packs a serious punch. Things won’t be any different in Bat-Fam, as Killer Croc shows up with an axe to grind against the Dark Knight and his allies. He won’t be alone, either, because the show’s trailer shows him communicating with some of the other characters on this list.

7) Clayface

Bat-Fam will see Bruce open his mansion to characters that don’t usually walk the halls. While it’s nice to see a normally closed-off character changing his tune, he needs to be careful because there’s a villain on the loose that could easily slip in with the crowd: Clayface. In the Bat-Fam trailer, Clayface only appears in his monstrous form, but he probably won’t stay that way forever once the Prime Video series kicks off.

6) Mad Hatter

When talking about Batman’s most iconic villains, Mad Hatter doesn’t usually come up. He doesn’t have the juice that The Joker or The Riddler have, so it’s hard to expect much of him. Well, with those two villains nowhere to be found in the Bat-Fam trailer, Mad Hatter has a unique oppurtunity to boost his standing with his mind-control technology.

5) Livewire

Unlike most of the characters on this list, Livewire isn’t really a Batman villain. She terrorizes many DC heroes but usually picks fights with the Dark Knight’s greatest ally, Superman. With Livewire setting up shop in Gotham City in Bat-Fam, the hero and his allies better be on high alert because her electrical powers are no joke.

4) Ra’s al Ghul

There are few villains with as much influence as Ra’s al Ghul. As the leader of the League of Shadows, he has vast resources and has come across just about every kind of threat. Bat-Fam is taking Ra’s in a different direction, though, making him a ghost who serves as a guide to his grandson, Damian Wayne. It would be foolish to underestimate R’as just because he’s left his mortal body behind.

3) Volcana

Volcana, like Harley Quinn, owes her existence to an animated series. The villain makes trouble for the Man of Steel in Superman: The Animated Series before returning in Justice League. Bat-Fam doesn’t envision Volcana as a straight-up bad guy, making her Batman’s latest ward after an accident with the Lazarus Pit. She will learn to use her powers to help the people of Gotham.

2) Catwoman

No Batman show is complete without Catwoman. The two characters have such a strong relationship that it frequently turns romantic. That won’t be happening in Bat-Fam because Catwoman herself isn’t present. Instead, Batman has a cat named Selina, who may find herself out in the field now and again.

1) Man-Bat

The strangest character to drop his bags at Wayne Manor in Bat-Fam is Man-Bat. Rather than spending the rest of his days hunting the Dark Knight, the former scientist is just hanging out and making food at home. Maybe introducing a new take on Man-Bat will be the jolt the character needs to finally get his first live-action movie appearance.

Bat-Fam starts streaming on Prime Video on November 10, 2025.

