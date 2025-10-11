Prime’s New Batman Show Reveals First Trailer (And 4 Fan-Favorite Villains)

Prime Video has quite the lineup of geek TV headed our way, and they showcased all aspects of that lineup at New York Comic Con. Whether that’s in the tabletop realm courtesy of Critical Role’s The Mighty Nein or in the comics space with the return of the beloved Invincible in season 4’s first look, Prime Video had something for everyone at the show. Batman fans were in luck as well, as Prime Video finally revealed the first trailer for their new Batman series, and in doing so, also gave us a first look at 4 fan-favorite DC villains.

Prime Video’s BAT-FAM trailer showcases classic Batman action sequences against some of your favorite villains, giving us our first look at Killer Croc, Clayface, Mad Hatter, and Livewire along the way. That quickly segues to Little Batman and Alfred (hilariously dressed as Robin) making an absolute mess of the Manor, and it becomes clear that watching this dysfunctional family interacting is where the heart of the series will shine. We even get to see Little Batman and Claire team up for a Bat-adventure, and while putting Bat in front of everything might annoy her, it is also the only way we Bat-roll. You are Bat-welcome, and you can find the full trailer below.

BAT-FAM Delivers a Very Different Batman Series (And That’s a Huge Win)

BAT-FAM is the follow-up to Prime Video’s Merry Little Batman, which was last year’s delightful holiday-themed one-shot. Now the core cast returns for all-new adventures set in the same universe, and as you have clearly noticed from the new trailer, Wayne Manor looks like a lot different on the inside these days.

BAT-FAM immediately shakes things up amongst other Batman shows with the relationships in play between Batman and his iconic villains. While there are obviously still villains in this version of Gotham City, some aren’t so villainous these days, and actually call Wayne Manor home. Not only that, but they are like family to Bruce and Damian, with Ra’s al Ghul even earning the name of endearment from Damian, “Pap Pap”.

After seeing so many different versions of Batman over the years, seeing a fresh idea is always welcome, and BAT-FAM seems to be chock-full of those new ideas. Those fun concepts are wrapped in an unquestionably unique visual style as well, and bringing this delightful action comedy to life is a star-studded cast that includes Luke Wilson, Yonas Kibreab, James Cromwell, Haley Tau, London Hughes, Michael Benyaer, and Bobby Moynihan, though there are other guest voices jumping in throughout the season. You can find the official description for BAT-FAM below.

BAT-FAM follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne – now having taken on the mantle of ‘Little Batman’ – as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor. Joining the family dinner table is Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited grandniece; Claire, a recently reformed Super-Villain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s adoring ‘Pap Pap’ who also happens to be Batman’s longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry. Oh! And let’s not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This close-knit family of misfits navigate the fun and frustrations of ordinary life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

BAT-FAM hits Prime Video on November 10, 2025.

