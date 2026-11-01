Conan the Barbarian’s Forgotten ’90s Sequel Continued a Hilarious Trend, And Almost Ruined the Character

The late 1980s and early 90’s were one of the best times for animated series, giving us classics like Duck Tales, X-Men, Batman and countless others. It was also a unique window in time where franchises aimed for more mature audiences found themselves on the receiving end of kid-friendly adaptations. One of the unlikeliest choices for this treatment was a franchise that had been around in literature and comics for decades, but gained newfound popularity thanks to a series of live-action movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Conan the Barbarian was a box-office smash in 1982, and its less-serious sequel opened up the franchise to more possibilities. One of those was an animated series, which arrived during the new fall season of 1992. Conan the Adventurer brought the barbarian’s quests to syndication, where he attempted to slice through his animated competition to carve a high position in the ratings. But, just like the witch told Conan early in the first film, “There’s a price, barbarian.” Everything that made the John Milius movie famous was missing in this kid-friendly version, meaning not a single decapitation let alone a drop of blood. Was the price that Conan paid worth the adventure, or should this journey into children’s animation stayed a road less traveled.

Conan the Adventurer Made Dungeon Crawling Look Cooler Than Ever

This iteration of Conan had practically nothing to do with Arnold’s portrayal of the man who would become King by his own hand, and barely had anything to do with Robert E. Howard’s prose either. After his family was turned to stone by the evil wizard Wrath-Amon, Cimmerian warrior Conan uses his sword forged with meteor shards to battle the interdimensional Snake Men with a little help from his band of friends and adorable animal sidekick, Needle the fledgling phoenix. Together, they travel through Hyboria to find a way to reverse the sinister spell and banish the Snake Men back where they came from.

Play video

While it may not be the first cartoon a person thinks about when reminiscing about the 90’s, the show was still pretty successful. The series enjoyed two seasons of adventure between 1992 and 1993, growing from an initial 13-episode order into a renewal for 52 daily syndicated episodes. It even had a decent toy line from Hasbro with enormous figures covered in rippling muscles and armed with various Iron Age weapons. Plus, it had a banger of a theme song that would make Basil Poledouris proud. It was a great gateway into the world of sword and sorcery, but it was so far removed from its source material that you could have slapped a different name on it and nobody would have ever thought it was Conan the Barbarian.

Conan the Adventurer Was Nothing Like The Movies

Conan the Adventurer came during an odd time as Saturday morning cartoons were looking for big money franchises to generate serious revenue with. Surprisingly, many turned towards R-rated movies that targeted mature audiences, perhaps thinking something adults were talking about could be alluring to younger viewers. The plan worked, sanitizing these properties into something safe for children but just recognizeable enough to know where they originated from. By the time Conan the Adventurer made it to television, adaptations like this were everywhere. Robocop was blasting drug pushers with harmless laser beams instead of splattering bullet-riddled viscera on the sidewalk. Police Academy was teaching children to look both ways while crossing the street, ignoring the raunchy jokes that made the franchise famous in the first place. Toxic Crusaders removed every ounce of gore and grotesqueries from their Troma roots to tell charming stories about helping to protect the environment while battling smog-loving aliens.

While there were mountains of minor changes that piled up to completely separate the toon from the rest of the franchise, the most important missing element that separated it from its R-rated counterpart was the violence. Instead of hacking and slashing through minions with his iconic Atlantean Sword, Conan could simply wave his magical meteor sword to banish a Snake Man back to their home dimension without harming a scale on their slimy head. Conan was never intended to be a simple brute who only relied on his blade to solve problems, but there’s something odd about a Cimmerian who could lop off a head without a second thought now just zapping enemies away into the ether. The show was enjoyable despite the toned-down violence and spun off into a sequel cartoon, Conan and The Young Warriors. That version didn’t fare quite as well as this one, but as they say, “that is a story for another day…”

A series like Conan the Adventurer is the last thing that should be made into a kids cartoon. An adult animated series, on the other hand, would be a welcome addition. Lucky for us, such a series is currently underway from Cartoon Network and Genndy Tartakovsky, the creative genius behind Samurai Jack and Primal. If anyone can honor the multitudes of forms that Conan has taken over his nearly 100 year history and make something unique and memorable, it’s going to be this auteur. Until then, this animated series can will give you something to watch while we wait, but if you don’t have the patience to do so, then like Conan said to Crom, to Hell with you (no offense)!

Do you remember watching Conan the Adventurer when it first aired on TV? Tell us your memories in the comments below.