New Conan the Barbarian Series Officially Revealed With First Look (& It’s From a Cartoon Network Legend)

Conan the Barbarian is set to return in an epic new animated series by Cartoon Network legend Genndy Tartakovsky. The definitive sword and sorcery hero, Robert Howard’s epic hero made his debut all the way back in 1932. Over the decades, we’ve had everything from novels to comic books, from films to TV shows, but Amazon has officially announced a thrilling new adaptation.

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The Prime Video Studio Focus panel at Annecy Film Festival featured several new series announcements. The most exciting, though, is confirmation that award-winning creator Genndy Tartakovsky is now heading up an epic Conan the Barbarian animated series. Here’s a phenomenal first look poster.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Conan the Barbarian Will Be a Thrilling New Adventure

Amazon has always been fond of the fantasy genre; the streamer is noted for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the ill-fated Wheel of Time. But Amazon now seems to be focusing in on sword and sorcery as the “next big thing.” Masters of the Universe is likely getting a sequel despite poor box office performance, with Amazon doubling down on the franchise after Travis Knight’s blockbuster relaunch of that particular franchise. Now we have Conan the Barbarian, one of the oldest and most beloved sword and sorcery franchises of all time, returning to Prime Video.

Even more exciting, though, is the fact this is being made by Genndy Tartakovsky. For me, Tartakovsky will always be associated with the original Clone Wars animated series, which ran from 2003 to 2005. This treated Star Wars as a modern myth, with larger-than-life heroes who were treated as gods among men. That’s the perfect formula for a successful Conan adaptation, treating the muscle-bound hero as the legend he really is. That said, it will be interesting to see whether Tartakovsky can develop Conan’s world and secondary characters a bit more, something few adaptations have really pulled off.

Conan the Barbarian fits perfectly with Tartakovsky’s signature style, which focuses in on traditional male-centric stories; he likes to explore themes such as stoicism, fatherhood, duty, survival, and warrior identity. These are essentially at the heart of the Conan franchise, making him a perfect fit. At the same time, though, these aren’t the 1930s; the fantasy genre has developed substantially, particularly in its treatment of female characters, and it will be interesting to see how Tartakovsky handles that element. Conan’s world is wonderfully rich, with so much potential for thrilling stories.

We can only hope Amazon’s Conan the Barbarian introduces a whole new generation of viewers to the Cimmerian warrior and his wonderful fantasy-world. If Amazon is right in its bet on sword and sorcery, then this could well be one of the most exciting adaptations announced at Annecy Film Festival. Hopefully it won’t be long before we learn more.

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