House of the Dragon Season 3 Quietly Set Up the Game of Thrones Movie With an Epic Finale Moment

House of the Dragon Season 3 quietly set up the upcoming Game of Thrones movie with an epic moment from its finale — and with the franchise having fans who aren’t familiar with George R.R. Martin’s books, that’s for the best. After eight episodes of political maneuvering that saw Team Black finally gaining ground, Rhaenyra makes poor decisions that will set her back during the final episode of Season 3. That includes dismissing Mysaria (who will no doubt continue scheming), alienating Baela, and ordering the death of the High Septon. And following the latter twist, Rhaenyra stands before the people of King’s Landing and makes the case for why she should be queen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She cites the Prince That Was Promised prophecy, which is unlikely to be a very good motivator for a bunch of hungry commonfolk. Yet she stands before the city and speaks about her duty to save the world. And she references an ancestor who she claims was tasked with doing so beforehand. That reference is subtle, but it’s one that lays the groundwork for a future Game of Thrones project.

Rhaenyra’s Speech in the House of the Dragon Season 3 Finale Sets Up the Aegon’s Conquest Movie

Image via Ollie Upton/HBO

During Rhaenyra’s speech in House of the Dragon Season 3’s finale, she references Aegon the Conqueror — the man who flew to Westeros and kickstarted the Targaryen dynasty using dragons. Aegon and his sister wives used the might of their steeds to intimidate the people of Westeros, bringing most of the Seven Kingdoms to heel. (Dorne, notably, resisted.) Rhaenyra references this while she explains why her family is chosen by the gods to reign over the people. She says:

“The gods summoned my ancestor, Aegon the Conqueror, to the Seven Kingdoms to unite a fractured realm between one banner of black and red. They named him Protector of the World of Men. His duty to shield it from an ancient and sinister darkness that looms in the far North beyond the Wall, beyond the lands of winter.”

In truth, Aegon’s Conquest isn’t as pretty as Rhaenyra describes it. Many of the houses of Westeros were forced to submit to the Targaryens, and many of them resented it after it happened. Fans of the Game of Thrones franchise will soon get to see the reality of how things played out firsthand, as we’ll be getting a movie about this portion of George R.R. Martin’s history. The Aegon’s Conquest film will cover exactly what Rhaenyra alludes to, and HBO is connecting its projects early.

HBO Is Connecting All of Its Game of Thrones Projects

HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise is connected by several threads, the Targaryens and their history being the most notable. Each series showcases the evolution of their family over time, and Aegon’s Conquest will be the foundation that leads to House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and Game of Thrones. It makes sense, then, that House of the Dragon is drawing that connection early. It will help viewers understand why this adaptation matters in the larger context of the story. It’ll also help them tie it to the later projects, like Game of Thrones. (Rhaenyra directly does this by mentioning the threat to the North.)

Such overlap may seem obvious to those who keep up with Martin’s work, but it’s necessary context for more casual fans. House of the Dragon is wise to work it in early, creating excitement for the upcoming theatrical film and ensuring that show-only fans have the knowledge they need to dig into it.

House of the Dragon’s Context Will Be Needed for Many Franchise Fans

It’s easy to forget, but not everyone who watches Game of Thrones and its spinoff is well-acquainted with the books they’re based on. Even those who have read the Song of Ice and Fire series aren’t necessarily caught up on the supplementary works, like Fire & Blood and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. That’s why setting up the groundwork for future projects is so crucial, and House of the Dragon finds a natural way to work that exposition into its finale. It doesn’t give away what’s coming, but it gives fans a general idea of how the Targaryens came to rule Westeros. It’s from their perspective, of course, but the movie will give the rest of the Seven Kingdoms a chance to demonstrate their side.