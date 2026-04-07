Every Game of Thrones Tie-In & Spinoff George RR Martin’s Been Involved With While Writing Winds of Winter

After Game of Thrones became one of the most popular shows in TV history, it came as no surprise that several spin-offs and tie-in projects were announced. Based on George R.R. Martin’s series of novels A Song of Ice & Fire, HBO’s Game of Thrones adaptation was an immediate success. The way the show brought Martin’s stories to life on the screen was exceptional, and outlined the remarkable worldbuilding the author had employed in crafting its canon. Naturally, fans were eager to see more of the worlds of Essos and Westeros, which naturally began to take the form of Game of Thrones spin-offs as the show continued its run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the show’s seasons wore on, Game of Thrones eventually overtook the story of the author’s released novels. Fans have been waiting for the release of George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter, the sixth book in the series, since 2010, with repeated delays meaning that it has yet to materialize. However, in the time Martin has been working on the novel, he has also lent his hand to several other Game of Thrones projects, including being involved in spin-off shows House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, as well as several other projects set in the Game of Thrones franchise.

7) Rumored Arya Stark Sequel

Image via HBO

It has long been held by Game of Thrones fans that Arya Stark is an incredible fantasy character in need of her own story, and it is rumored that one is potentially in the works. The project, first thought to be a spin-off focused on Jon Snow, has since become rumored to be an Arya Stark spin-off instead, following her post-Game of Thrones exploits in Essos. While concrete details on the rumored sequel series are all but nonexistent, it is thought that George R.R. Martin is involved in the early planning stages of its story.

6) The Golden Empire

Image by Henrik Zähringer/Unseen Westeros

One of the spin-offs set in the Game of Thrones universe that remains most shrouded in mystery is The Golden Empire, first announced in 2022 by George R.R. Martin via his blog. Described as an animated series set in the previously unseen land of Yi Ti, further announcements about the development of The Golden Empire have not been forthcoming. The land has been mentioned in the franchise, building some excitement for the project, marking it as another exciting Game of Thrones spin-off that Martin has been working on alongside The Winds of Winter.

5) Nine Voyages

Image via HBO

Another planned Game of Thrones prequel spin-off that has yet to materialize is Nine Voyages, previously known as The Sea Snake. The series is set to tell the story of a young Corlys Velaryon, who proved to be one of the breakout stars of House of the Dragon. His earlier years spent travelling the world undoubtedly offer the opportunity for several great stories, so the appeal of the planned animated series Nine Voyages is clear. Martin first announced his attachment to the project in March 2022, and reports indicate it is still currently in production.

4) Aegon’s Conquest

Image by Magali Villeneuve/The World of Ice & Fire

One of the biggest as yet untold stories in the history of the Game of Thrones universe is the tale of Aegon I, known as Aegon the Conqueror. The man credited with discovering, conquering, and uniting the Seven Kingdoms is one of the franchise’s most compelling historical figures, and the project, rumored to be titled Aegon’s Conquest, has reportedly been considered as both a Game of Thrones movie and a spin-off series. Which format it will take remains to be seen, but it’s another project to which Martin has been attached in recent years.

3) Ten Thousand Ships

Image by JK Drummond/The World of Ice & Fire

Another of the Game of Thrones stories that are seemingly ripe for adaptation but that has struggled to come to fruition is the tale of the famed warrior Princess Nymeria. A project titled Ten Thousand Ships was first announced as a potential prequel in 2021, with hints that it had been pitched as early as 2017. Martin announced his involvement in the project in 2022 via his blog, and it has since seemingly been cancelled, retooled, and revived. The most recent update on Ten Thousand Ships was in 2024, marking it as yet another project Martin has devoted time to alongside The Winds of Winter.

2) House of the Dragon

Image via HBO

The Targaryens are a Game of Thrones staple, and the family’s connection to the history of the Seven Kingdoms is a key part of the franchise’s story. It’s only natural, then, that the first Game of Thrones spin-off to materialize was House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood. The show’s success speaks for itself, but it’s yet another project that Martin has been working on when he could have been putting the finishing touches on The Winters of Winter instead.

1) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Image via HBO

The characters of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms were first introduced in George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, and reactions to the latest Game of Thrones spin-off have been positive. The show is set roughly 90 years prior to Game of Thrones, and features a few important figures from the history of Westeros. While its story is excellent, it’s yet another spin-off that seems to have taken Martin’s attention away from finally finishing The Winds of Winter.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!