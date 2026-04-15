Game of Thrones Movie Officially Revealed By WB (& It’s Going to Be Dragon-Packed)

Warner Bros. Discovery had a bevy of projects to share during their CinemaCon presentation, , Clayface, , The Cat in the Hat, and more. As the presentation wrapped up, they had one more major surprise, and this one was for all the longtime fans of Game of Thrones, as they revealed that the franchise’s first movie feature is officially on the way, and it’s going to be stacked with Dragons.

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As the Warner Bros. Discovery presentation closed out with a reel that teased 2027 and beyond, fans spotted Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest, which means not only is the studio developing more Game of Thrones content, but this will be an anticipated prequel story that will take place on the big scren, which will be a major first for the already immensely successful franchise.

What Is Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest Actually About?

Aegon’s Conquest is a prequel to HBO’s House of the Dragon, though in previous rumors about the possible spinoff, it wasn’t known if the project was being developed as a series or a film. It turns out the latter was true, and if it ends up hitting in 2027, more details on how many films there will be and things like casting should be revealed sooner rather than later.

Aegon’s Conquest tells the story of how the Targaryens were able to conquer Westeros, often through brutal means. At the center of this story is the invader Aegon Targaryen, who, alongside his sister wives Rhaenys and Visenya and their powerful dragons Meraxes, Vhagar, and Balerion, was able to take over the entirety of Westeros.

Aegon was able to do the unthinkable, which was to unify six of the seven Kingdoms, and he managed to do that in just two years. The only Kingdom that didn’t fall in line was Dorne, but that didn’t keep Aegon from being crowned as the first King of the Andals and the First Men. You could easily see that story playing out over at least two films, though there is the possibility that the studio goes for a trilogy of films as well, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

The franchise currently has two series in active development, with those being House of the Dragon season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2. If this takes off, the franchise could have three active spin-offs at the same time, and that’s certainly no small feat.

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