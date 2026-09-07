If VisionQuest Doesn’t Do This One Thing, the WandaVision Trilogy Will Be a Failure

VisionQuest will be much bigger than just a story about what happened to Vision after WandaVision. Instead, Marvel announced that it will be the official end of the WandaVision Trilogy of Disney+ shows airing on the streaming service. That means this will finish off the story that began with WandaVision, the first-ever MCU Disney+ series in 2021, and Agatha All Along, which came along three years later. While Wanda Maximoff also returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the main antagonist, this story started with her trauma creating a fictional world for her and Vision to live in, and the story has to end on a satisfying note for her personally.

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If Wanda Maximoff doesn’t return in VisionQuest, this entire trilogy will have to be deemed a failure.

How is WandaVision Connected as a Trilogy?

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WandaVision’s storyline began with Wanda Maximoff experiencing great trauma after the death of her beloved Vision. In that first series, Wanda mentally broke after his death when she saw that his entire body was broken down, and she ended up creating a fictional society based on classic TV shows she watched on videotapes as a child with her family. However, this also meant that she enslaved an entire town and forced them to live in her delusions. Each episode was based on a sitcom from a different era, and it remains one of the best MCU shows based on its pure creativity.

What was important was that Wanda and Vision were a happily married couple in this series, and then they mysteriously had twin boys when Wanda ended up pregnant and quickly delivered the babies. Billy and Tommy aged up almost instantly, and it was clear that Wanda had created this world and her children using magic, without ever realizing what she was doing. By the end, she finally released the town from her hold and left, her kids disappearing, and a second Vision formed by the government to attack Wanda, leaving with the original Vision’s memories.

The trilogy connects through people affected by Wanda’s actions. The second series, Agatha All Along, is about a witch who was trapped in Westview, New Jersey, with no memories of her past or her powers. She thinks she is a police detective, but when she finally regains her memories, she sets out on a quest down Witch’s Road with a new coven to regain her powers. Along the way, she meets a young man named William Kaplan, who actually has the essence of Wanda’s son, Billy.

VisionQuest is about what happened to the new Vision after he left Westview. This is Vision’s story, and it will deal with his past, including a returning Ultron and the AIs that have been introduced throughout the MCU. However, it will also bring in a new character, Thomas Shepherd, who contains the spirit of Wanda and Vision’s son, Tommy. This allows the series to finish off the last characters involved in WandaVision. However, there has to be more for this to be a success.

WandaVision Trilogy Has to Complete Wanda’s Story

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When Wanda broke bad in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she was intently trying to get her twin sons back by trying to abduct them from other Earths in the Multiverse. Wanda was never truly evil. She was, instead, a heartbroken woman who lost everything in her life, and it broke her. Sadly, she did some terrible things and killed a lot of people along the way, so she seemed almost irredeemable by the end of that movie. Despite all her actions, Wanda was as much a victim as she was a monster.

In VisionQuest, the series has to bring back Wanda Maximoff to end the trilogy on a satisfying note. Having Billy and Tommy meet would be great, since the brothers need to be together, especially if the MCU starts a New Avengers or Champions team in the next phases. Vision needs to find his place in the world, and that is also important. However, this story is not about Vision, the twins, or Agatha Harkness. It is about Wanda and the trauma that broke her. The trilogy needs to wrap up her story, above all others.

Wanda doesn’t even have to return until the very end, even if that means the last episode. Vision, Tommy, and Billy need to find Wanda, and she needs to finally have her family back again. While the Scarlet Witch will likely never be a hero again, Wanda Maximoff deserves a happy ending after all she has been through, and WandaVision’s finale in VisionQuest needs to give it to her.