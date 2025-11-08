VisionQuest’s Highly-Anticipated New MCU Hero Gets Comic-Accurate Costume in Brilliant Marvel Artwork

Marvel Studios is about to reintroduce a much-loved hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming VisionQuest series, and new fan art gives us an idea of what he might look like in 2026. Concluding the trilogy that comprises WandaVision and Agatha All Along, VisionQuest will bring Paul Bettany back to the MCU as the rebuilt Vision, who flew off to locations unknown in WandaVision’s finale back in 2021. Vision isn’t the only returning character in VisionQuest, however, as he will also be joined by a number of returning artificial intelligences and even a reincarnated MCU hero.

Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian, The Franchise, A Thousand Blows) joined the cast of VisionQuest in February 2025 as a character then named “Tucker.” During October’s New York Comic-Con, however, Mollica was confirmed to be playing the reincarnated form of Tommy Maximoff’s Speed — who was previously played by Jett Klyne in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. New fan art shared by @arifinity on Instagram gives us an idea of what Mollica could look like in a comic-accurate Speed costume, but we won’t have long to wait until we see him for real in 2026’s VisionQuest.

How Tommy Maximoff’s Return in VisionQuest Will Change the MCU

Tommy Maximoff first appeared in the MCU in WandaVision as one of the magically-conceived twins of Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision inside the Westview Hex. When the Hex was brought down, Tommy, along with his brother, Billy — played by Julian Hilliard in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — ceased to exist. Agatha All Along revealed that their souls survived, however, and while Billy’s found its way into Joe Locke’s William Kaplan, Tommy’s only managed to find a new body with the help of his telepathic brother.

Tommy’s soul entered the body of a boy being drowned by bullies in Agatha All Along’s finale. This was the body of Thomas Shepherd, who we now know will be played by Ruaridh Mollica in VisionQuest. While William Kaplan took on Billy Maximoff’s mental manipulation abilities as Wiccan, Thomas Shepherd will assume the speedster powers of Tommy Maximoff, creating the opportunity for him to officially become Speed. Wiccan and Speed become central members of the Young Avengers in Marvel Comics, so it would be fantastic to see this take place in the MCU when the team eventually comes together.

The confirmation of Ruaridh Mollica’s casting in VisionQuest has spurred speculation that we might get a full Maximoff family reunion in 2026. Wiccan and the ghost of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) could return in VisionQuest to find Tommy and reunite with Vision. This could also open the door for the Scarlet Witch to be resurrected following her controversial death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since VisionQuest will be hitting Disney+ shortly before Avengers: Doomsday, bringing back the Maximoffs would set them up for battle against Doctor Doom, which would be incredibly exciting for the MCU.

