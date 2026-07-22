King of the Hill Confirms Major Divorce & One Star Shares Surprising Hopes for the Future (Exclusive)

King of the Hill has confirmed a major divorce has been finalized with Season 15 of the animated series now streaming with Hulu this Summer, and one of the stars behind it shared their reaction to it and their surprising hopes for the future. One of the best elements of the King of the Hill revival ever since it came back for new episodes last year was the fact that the series aged up all of the characters to better reflect how much time had passed since the original TV series came to an end.

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With the characters being older, they are also in much different stages of their lives. It was revealed in the first season of King of the Hill‘s revival comeback that Minh and Kahn Souphanousinphone had been in a midst of a divorce in secret, but it wasn’t finalized until the new season of episodes kicking off this year. Speaking with ComicBook about the new season, Minh voice actor Lauren Tom shared her reaction to the development along with her surprising hopes for Minh and Kahn’s future.

King of the Hill Star Reacts to Minh and Kahn’s Divorce

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

“I think it’s exciting, it just opens up a whole other world of stories to tell,” Minh voice actor Lauren Tom revealed about her reaction to the divorce. But hilariously, she also doesn’t think Minh has many romantic opportunities after such a major move either, “Minh is so bad at flirting. I mean, she’s gonna have to get better for anything to happen at all unless it’s just a one-night stand or something.” But when thinking further about this development and what it means for Minh and Kahn’s future, Tom revealed that she hopes that the two end up back together.

“In my heart of hearts…I feel like it would be fun to really see her go through this whole journey of trying to find someone else and then ending back up with Khan,” Tom stated. “That would be really sweet.” But even with such a divorce for the characters, Tom also explained that this is what makes King of the Hill so appealing even after all these years, “King of the Hill is so relatable for so many people for different reasons.” And ultimately, this is a facet of life that many people go through.

What’s Next for King of the Hill After This Divorce?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

“There are so many people going through divorce, and I feel like that’ll be great for those people to not feel so alone, and to see some humor brought to it too,” Tom continued. “To see how they can laugh at the situation too, so I think it’s great that it’s in there. But…in our hearts, I think it would be cool for them to come back together.” So while this is an exciting development for Minh and Kahn as characters to open up a whole new version of their dynamic, Tom does want to see them come back together.

King of the Hill has already been renewed through Seasons 16 and 17, and the team behind it all has already fully written the next season. We could see even bigger developments for the two of them following this divorce, romantic or otherwise, and it’s definitely opening up possibilities for what we could see for them next.

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