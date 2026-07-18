King of the Hill Showrunner Confirms Exciting Update for Future Hulu Episodes (Exclusive)

King of the Hill is only days away from returning with a brand new season of the revival for Hulu, and the showrunner behind it all has shared an exciting update about its future episodes now in production. King of the Hill made its return last Summer with a brand new season of the animated series in 15 long years, and it was one of the best received streaming debuts with Hulu in quite a long time. It was a major success as fans wanted to immediately see more in the future.

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King of the Hill was such a hit with Hulu that it was quickly renewed for not only Season 15, but Seasons 16 and 17 as well. Speaking with ComicBook ahead of the new season’s debut with Hulu, series showrunner Saladin Patterson shared an exciting update on its future episodes as he confirmed that writing has now been completed for Season 16. Which puts it on track for a potential release in 2027 if production is able to keep up its current pace behind the scenes.

King of the Hill Season 16 Has Already Been Written

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Patterson confirmed that King of the Hill Season 16 has already been written while teasing that there’s going to be plenty of time for Hank and the alley guys to get into more wacky situations as fans will see in Season 15, “You will not miss any alley guy shenanigans.” When getting into how this new season moves on from all of the developments seen in the first season of the revival, Patterson also explained how it’s no longer about how Hank and Peggy are being reintroduced to a changed America after living in Saudi Arabia.

Instead, it’s more dealing with personal changes, as Patterson reveals that King of the Hill Season 15 is less that “main characters [are] being pushed out of their comfort zone” but instead is more “them dealing with things that they would be dealing with even had they stayed in America all that time.” It’s more so Hank dealing with the his current place in life that “aren’t dependent on the fact that they went away.” And the kinds of things “that characters in that place, in that space, in that time of life will be dealing with that are relatable to everyone.”

What’s Next for King of the Hill Season 15?

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King of the Hill Season 15 will be making its premiere with Hulu on July 20th, and will feature all ten of its episodes dropping at once. It’s a season that fully explores what Hank and Peggy’s lives are now that they have returned from Saudi Arabia, and we’re going to see more from the other characters to reveal how much their lives have changed as well. But Patterson also opened up about how the streaming age for King of the Hill has introduced interesting challenges to how the show tells its stories.

“When you have 10 episodes to deal with, you’re like, ‘Oh, we gotta accelerate this a little bit, right?’” Patterson explained. “So those are the creative challenges that we kind of faced, that are a product of this new streaming age and the new episode order [and] limits that we have.” But that’s also led to some cool developments that fans will get to see in action soon as this revival is only getting started.

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