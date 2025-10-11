Marvel Already Revealed How Foggy Nelson Is Back From the Dead in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Being the friend of a superhero is dangerous business. While some characters who hang around costume-wearing individuals eventually adopt a persona of their own, such as James Rhodes, who puts on the War Machine armor after seeing his best friend fly around, others don’t have that in them. Jimmy Olsen is usually nothing more than a regular human who aids Superman when the opportunity arises, and that puts him in grave danger. Marvel has a few characters like that, including Foggy Nelson, Matt Murdock’s partner, who stands in his corner not only in the courtroom but also on the battlefield.

The live-action version of Foggy, who appears in both Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again, in particular, goes through the wringer. After learning that his best friend moonlights as a vigilante, he watches him take beating after beating and seemingly lose his life. Of course, Daredevil is born again and returns to defend Hell’s Kitchen. Well, he at least fights the good fight until Foggy gets shot and killed by Bullseye at the start of Born Again. However, Marvel Studios is teasing that Foggy will play a role in the show’s second season, suggesting it will draw heavily from the source material.

Foggy Nelson’s MCU Return Could Mean He Was Never Really Gone

Despite everyone telling him to let it go, Matt can’t shake the feeling that there’s more to Foggy’s death than meets the eye. Bullseye claims he was acting alone that night, but Matt doesn’t buy it, so he searches for answers and uncovers a document that connects back to Vanessa Fisk, Kingpin’s wife, who took over the business in the villain’s absence. Matt takes that to mean that Vanessa is behind the whole thing and that Foggy is really dead. But Vanessa lets Born Again Season 1 end without telling her side of the story, opening the door for her to drop a bombshell in the sophomore outing.

Ed Brubaker kicks off his Daredevil comic run with a bang, killing Foggy and forcing Matt to listen to the event go down from his prison cell. Just like in Born Again, Brubaker’s version of Matt spirals and begins acting out of character. What pulls him back from the darkness is learning that Foggy is still alive, having been placed in the Witness Protection Program. It would be very easy for Marvel Studios to go in the same direction as Bruebaker’s story, as Vanessa might have made a deal with Foggy on the side to protect not only him but herself. However, that’s not the only instance of Foggy coming back from the dead, and the next example might fit the current direction of the MCU even better.

Matt Murdock Might Take a Trip to Hell in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The MCU might have the world believe that Daredevil is nothing but a street-level hero, but that’s far from the truth. He tangles with villains from all corners of the Marvel Universe, and there aren’t many places he isn’t willing to travel to if it means delivering justice. Chip Zdarsky’s Daredevil run sees the titular hero pick a fight with The Hand, led by none other than The Punisher. During the chaos, it comes to light that the Foggy that’s been hanging out with Matt is a clone, and the real one has been dead for a while. That arrangement doesn’t work for Matt, so he does the only logical thing he can do: he takes a trip to Hell.

While some Marvel characters might be able to get away with dragging somebody out of Hell, Daredevil doesn’t have that kind of sway. His only option is to take Foggy’s place and live with the consequences. If the MCU decides to go down this route, it could connect Born Again to Ironheart‘s story, which features the franchise debut of Mephisto. Matt probably isn’t itching to make a deal with the devil, but stranger things have happened, and all options are on the table when a good person’s life is on the line.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+.

