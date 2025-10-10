The MCU Officially Confirms Daredevil’s Fourth Fake-Out Death in 10 Years

Fake-out deaths are a common trope in superhero storytelling. With very few exceptions (Uncle Ben), characters who seemingly perish don’t always stay dead. This genre staple has been carried over into various on-screen adaptations of comics, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of Daredevil have seen numerous examples in action, dating back to when Bullseye seemingly died in the first season of the Netflix show (something that was quickly undone, but initially presented as Daredevil killing the villain). Elektra has also come back from the dead once (possibly twice, if Daredevil: Born Again rumors are to be believed), and even Matt Murdock himself survived having a building fall on him in The Defenders. Now, another deceased Daredevil character is coming back.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Elden Henson will reprise Foggy Nelson on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. “I actually haven’t seen the quote, but I can tell you he is in Season 2,” he said. “People don’t know what they’re allowed to say and what they’re not allowed to say, also. ‘Do I play it coy? Do I be honest?’ It’s always a dance.”

Is Foggy Nelson Actually Back From the Dead in Daredevil: Born Again?

Controversially, Foggy Nelson was killed in the opening moments of the Daredevil: Born Again premiere, a tragedy that had a profound impact on Matt Murdock. A key part of Matt’s arc throughout the first season was overcoming his trauma over Foggy and becoming Daredevil again. Undoing Foggy’s death would seemingly undermine the journey Matt went on in the first season, but there is precedence for a development like this. In the comics, it was revealed that Foggy survived a stabbing and was in witness protection. Daredevil: Born Again could do something similar, employing the twist of Foggy surviving Bullseye’s attack from the first episode.

What makes Winderbaum’s comments so interesting is that they contradict what Henson himself told a convention crowd in September. When asked about the possibility of Foggy’s return, Henson said “it’s just not happening.” Of course, Marvel fans should know better than to take actors at their word. MCU veterans have plenty of experience with the media and know how to play coy when discussing their involvement in future installments. Henson was likely trying to preserve a surprise, knowing that Marvel likes to control information rollout.

Winderbaum didn’t get into too much detail about Foggy’s return, so it’s worth wondering if the character will have a significant role (i.e. he’s actually still alive) or he’ll just be relegated to flashbacks and/or vision sequences. As long as Matt thinks his friend is dead, Foggy will continue to be on his mind. He could recall fond memories he has of the two together, or have some kind of dream to illustrate he’s still haunted by Foggy’s death. It’s revealed in Season 1 that Vanessa Fisk orchestrated Foggy’s death, so Matt’s mission to take New York back from Wilson Fisk and his vigilante task force has an extra personal angle. Daredevil will be thinking about Foggy as he assembled his own army.

If Foggy is actually back from the dead, his return would have to be handled in a smart way. Reversing an emotional character death (especially one that reverberated through an entire season of TV) presents a great deal of risk, as it can minimize stakes if viewers know deaths aren’t permanent. Still, it would be fun to see Matt and Foggy back together. Their friendship was a highlight of the original Netflix show, and many fans would enjoy watching that dynamic be fleshed out further.

