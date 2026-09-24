On This Day, A Beloved Cartoon Premiered to Commercial & Critical Failure (& 64 Years Later Jim Carrey Is Set to Star in a Live-Action Movie Reboot)

Hanna-Barbera is one of the most influential animation companies of all time, with it defining the 1960s and 70s and going on to find new audiences for decades to come. The studio gave birth to tons of iconic animated franchises, such as The Flintstones, Yogi Bear, Johnny Quest, and the ever-popular Scooby-Doo. Many of these shows are still getting modern spinoffs, sequels, and movies, including HBO Max’s 2021 series Jellystone! and the 2020 film Scoob!. Hanna-Barbera’s filmography is full of titans of animation, and while not every series was a hit, the ones that were are beloved. This is probably why so many Hanna-Barbera properties are still thriving today, including this one that just turned 64 years old.

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The Flintstones premiered in 1960, and it immediately became one of Hanna-Barbera’s biggest hits. The show’s prehistoric setting and sitcom style made it a hit with children and adults alike. Knowing they had struck gold, Hanna-Barbera hoped to recapture this magic by repeating the formula in a different era: the future.

The Jetsons Premiered 64 Years Ago Today

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Warner Bros. Cartoons, the animation studio behind the Looney Tunes and Merry Melodies franchises, began winding down its operations in the early 1960s, leading several of its most talented animators to make their way to Hanna-Barbera. Once there, the incredibly talented team began production on season 1 of an all-new show: The Jetsons. The series tells the story of the titular family, including George Jetson, his boy Elroy, daughter Judy, and Jane, his wife, as they deal with everyday problems in space-age Orbit City. Many The Jetsons stories include fantastic elements that are mundane to the Jetsons, including their robot maid Rosey, their talking dog Astro, and the various technological amenities that grace the future.

The Jetsons premiered on ABC on September 23, 1962, with the premiere episode being “Rosey the Robot.” In it, Jane buys Rosey the robot maid and brings her home, causing issues for George when he invites his boss over. The series was a commercial disappointment and received mixed critical reception upon its release, causing it to not last long. Season 1 ended with 24 episodes, and the show didn’t get renewed. Reruns of The Jetsons aired on CBS in 1963 and NBC in 1964, making it one of the only shows to have aired on all of the Big Three television networks. After The Jetsons stopped airing reruns in 1967, NBC brought it back in 1971, where it ran until 1983.

These reruns caused The Jetsons to gain a cult following, with Hanna-Barbera reviving the series in 1985. Season 2 of The Jetsons premiered on September 16, 1985, more than 20 years after the original show ended, and featured 41 episodes, while season 3 featured 10 and concluded on November 12, 1987. Only a few years later, 1990’s Jetsons: The Movie hit theaters, and while the characters have appeared in various projects since, this marked the end of their resurgence in popularity.

Decades After Its End, The Jetsons Is Coming Back In Live Action

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Although The Jetsons franchise has been dormant for years now, it is finally returning. In a move that feels out of the 1990s, it was announced in October 2025 that The Jetsons is getting a live-action movie starring Jim Carrey as George Jetson. Colin Trevorrow, director of 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion, is in talks to direct the project, with him set to write it alongside Joe Epstein. Outside of this, almost nothing else is known about the project, with it presumably being in the very early stages of development.

Turning The Jetsons into a live-action movie starring Jim Carrey is an odd move in 2026, but it is right up Hanna-Barbera’s alley. The company has already turned many of its biggest franchises into live-action movies, including 1994’s The Flintstones and 2002’s Scooby-Doo. However, live-action remakes of animated projects are often frowned upon nowadays, and while some have been major box office hits, this really only occurs when the franchises are still popular.

The Jetsons hasn’t been relevant in decades, so it’s hard to see how a live-action adaptation is a good idea. Jim Carrey has had a resurgence in popularity due to his roles in the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy, so his presence could help boost the project. However, The Jetsons doesn’t have the same iconic status as The Flintstones or Scooby-Doo, meaning that the film isn’t a guaranteed box office hit.