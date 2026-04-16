5 Great 1970s Animated Shows Not Enough People Remember

The 1970s were a complicated decade for American animation. Regulatory pressure from parent advocacy groups, particularly Action for Children’s Television, convinced broadcast networks to strip Saturday morning programming of the slapstick violence that had been present in the previous two decades. The creative vacuum that followed was filled almost entirely by Hanna-Barbera Productions and Filmation, two studios that supplied the overwhelming majority of the Saturday morning lineup for ABC, NBC, and CBS throughout the decade. Both companies responded to the need for fast-tracking new shows by developing a high-volume production model built on limited animation techniques, recycled character designs, and scripts assembled at speed. The result was a decade of television that critics rarely celebrated, producing dozens of series per season that shared backgrounds, voice actors, and story structures at a scale that bordered on industrial.

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Hanna-Barbera in particular demonstrated a remarkable appetite for translating whatever was dominating theaters and television into animated form. Furthermore, the dominant story template, established by the unprecedented success of Scooby-Doo, proved adaptable to virtually any premise, and both studios pushed that formula across dozens of variations. Most of those series vanished from the cultural conversation almost immediately, but a handful of them deserve far more attention than they have ever received.

5) Jabberjaw

Image courtesy of Hanna-Barbera

Produced by Hanna-Barbera for ABC and debuting in 1976, Jabberjaw applied the Scooby-Doo formula to the shark mania triggered by Jaws and set the results in the year 2076, inside an underwater civilization protected by bio-domes. The title character, a 15-foot amphibious great white shark voiced by Frank Welker in an uncanny impression of Curly Howard, played drums for The Neptunes, a teenage rock band traveling between undersea cities while encountering supervillains bent on oceanic conquest.

Created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, Jabberjaw produced only 16 original episodes before ABC moved it to reruns, but the world-building was genuinely inventive, peppering the setting with ocean-themed wordplay and introducing standard shark-ejection robots that repeatedly threw Jabberjaw out of buildings, prompting the character’s signature complaint of getting no respect. Jabberjaw became a recurring presence across Hanna-Barbera crossover specials for years afterward.

4) Inch High, Private Eye

Image courtesy of Hanna-Barbera

Inch High, Private Eye arrived on NBC in 1973 as Hanna-Barbera’s take on the spy spoof genre, modeling its miniature protagonist directly on Maxwell Smart from Get Smart in both concept and execution. Lennie Weinrib voiced Inch High, a one-inch-tall detective who achieved his diminutive stature through a secret shrinking formula, and whose performance deliberately echoed Don Adams’ deadpan comic delivery.

Inch worked for the Finkerton Detective Agency (a wordplay on the Pinkerton Agency) under the constant threat of dismissal by his exasperated boss, and he solved cases with the help of his niece Lori, her friend Gator, and a St. Bernard named Braveheart, traveling in the near-silent Hushmobile. The size gimmick gave the show its most reliable visual comedy, since Inch could infiltrate spaces no conventional detective could reach while also managing to grow back to full size at the worst possible moments. The series ran for 13 episodes, and it remains one of the sharpest detective parodies Hanna-Barbera ever produced.

3) Hong Kong Phooey

Image courtesy of Hanna-Barbera

Hong Kong Phooey ran for 16 episodes on ABC in the fall of 1974 and survives largely because of the distinctive performance at its center. Scatman Crothers voiced Penrod “Penry” Pooch, a police station janitor whose alter ego as a martial arts crime fighter was, in practice, almost entirely fictional. The actual detective work was consistently performed by Spot, Penry’s striped cat, while Hong Kong Phooey stumbled through elaborate kung fu sequences with a correspondence-course manual as his primary reference.

The series was Hanna-Barbera’s response to the wave of Hong Kong cinema that had been sweeping American theaters since the early 1970s, and the studio found a fresh angle by treating the genre’s stoic heroism as pure comedy. Crothers delivered a performance warm enough to carry episodes that were structurally identical to a dozen other Saturday morning shows, giving Hong Kong Phooey a personality that most of its contemporaries could not match.

2) Groovie Goolies

Image courtesy of Filmation

Filmation’s Groovie Goolies premiered on CBS in September 1970 as a variety comedy featuring classic horror monsters reimagined as residents of a boarding house called Horrible Hall, and it operated less like a conventional cartoon than like a monster-themed version of Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In. Drac (voiced by Larry Storch), Frankie (voiced by Howard Morris), and Wolfie (voiced by Howard Morris) anchored the ensemble as clear riffs on the Universal Monsters canon, but the format prioritized sketch comedy, puns, and original music over narrative continuity, with the Bare Bones Band performing original songs in each episode.

Filmation developed Groovie Goolies as an entirely original creation rather than an adaptation, which gave it a looser energy than the network-formula output Hanna-Barbera was producing in parallel. A feature film was planned in 1978 and never materialized, and two attempted television revivals in 1984 collapsed before reaching the production stage, leaving the original run as the only version of the property to ever exist.

1) Wait Till Your Father Gets Home

Image courtesy of Hanna-Barbera

Wait Till Your Father Gets Home ran for 48 episodes in syndication between 1972 and 1974, making it the first animated prime-time sitcom produced for American television since Hanna-Barbera’s own The Flintstones ended in 1966. The show centered on Harry Boyle, a conservative suburban restaurateur voiced by Tom Bosley, whose ideological clashes with his adult children — a countercultural son, a feminist daughter, and a credulous younger boy — formed the structural backbone of every episode.

Produced by Hanna-Barbera with Don Nicholl as head writer, the series deliberately pursued the format of contemporary adult sitcoms like All in the Family, treating animation as a vehicle for social satire rather than Saturday morning escapism. The result was a show that demonstrated that animation could sustain exactly the kind of generation-gap comedy that network live-action programmers were finding commercially dominant. Wait Till Your Father Gets Home influenced the template that The Simpsons and Family Guy would later refine, making it one of the most consequential shows in the entire history of the medium.

Which 1970s animated series do you think has the strongest claim to rediscovery today? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!